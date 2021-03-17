Tiberium launches two Microsoft based services leveraging Azure Sentinel and Microsoft Defender

Cybersecurity innovator Tiberium launched two Microsoft based services leveraging Azure Sentinel and Microsoft Defender. Founded by Kiwi, Drew Perry, the launch sees the first major step for Tiberium since closing a successful funding round and welcoming experienced security players to the Board at the turn of the year.

Perry is keen to stress the ‘Outcome First’ and ‘Automate Everything’ elements of the strategy within the company, which is seen as the foundation for differentiation in the UK MSSP market.

The maturation of the Azure Sentinel and Microsoft Defender product sets has unlocked the potential of delivering services that fully realise the promise of automation and orchestration to deliver security outcomes that matter.

FROST is a service aimed at cloud native customers who want to benefit from threat reduction from the security hardening delivered by onboarding, the high-fidelity analytics powered detection capability, automated response actions for the most common issues and a world first Microsoft Teams escalation and notification system called Tiberium ENGAGE.

MYTHIC builds on the FROST framework to deliver on premise coverage and, crucially, brings Tiberium’s top tier Cyber Defenders, Analysts and Threat Hunters to bare.

With the flexibility to offer a fully managed or hybrid delivery, customers can be reassured all is well through up to the minute dashboards or take comfort knowing their security resources are supported by the sorts of tools and skills Tiberium can deploy.

The Microsoft Teams integration is extended in to a full ‘ChatOps’ collaboration capability which uses AI bots – another first in the space.

One other key differentiation for Tiberium comes as a result on their development of unique automation for onboarding. Gone are the multi-week MSSP setup projects, Tiberium can deploy in minutes and have demonstrated unheard of Day 1 cyber security improvements to their clients.

Perry shares an insight from the strategic deliberations of the Board, saying, ‘As a Hacker and CEO, we have the experience to discover and stop cyber threat actors.

Combining this with AI, automation, and collaboration, Tiberium are set to disrupt the MSSP market. This is the SOC we always wanted to build’. Given the experience in the room, it is worth looking at.