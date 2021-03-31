(ISC)² calls for collaboration amongst UK Cyber Security Council membership and training bodies

(ISC)² called for more and continued industry collaboration amongst membership and training bodies linked with cybersecurity skills and professional development.

Doing so will bolster the cross-industry work that has built the new UK Cyber Security Council, as well as further collective efforts to advocate for members and greater industry awareness of cybersecurity trends and threats.

Commissioned by the Department for Digital, Culture, Media and Sport (DCMS), the Council has been created as an independent, self-regulatory body for cybersecurity education and skills.

As an umbrella organisation for the sector, and with industry-wide support, it will serve as a single governing voice for the industry to establish the knowledge, skills and experience required for a range of cybersecurity jobs.

The creation of the Council, by the cross-industry Cyber Security Alliance, will bring cybersecurity in the UK in line with other professions such as law, medicine and engineering.

Today marks the completion of the Alliance’s Council Formation Project. An unprecedented volunteer collaboration involving members and staff from16 Alliance member industry organisations including (ISC)², the Formation Project constructed the Council, which now will begin operations as an independent body.

“The UK Cyber Security Council will help to foster greater skills development and attract more trained professionals to maintain the U.K.’s position as a world-leading cybersecurity skills and innovation centre,” said Clar Rosso, CEO of (ISC)².

“Further, it will support our sector’s collective mission to equip professionals with the skills, knowledge and continuous development needed to keep pace with the evolving needs of the cybersecurity industry and the wider economy.

“As a member of the Cyber Security Alliance, (ISC)² has been heavily involved throughout the project to launch the Council. Together, the Alliance organisations have invested considerable time and resources alongside the funding from DCMS to build the Council, establishing an unprecedented new level of cooperation within our industry.

“Our shared vision and commitment to the creation of the Council, and our ongoing support for it as a Founder Member of the Alliance, has brought our industry together, and it is important we do not squander the opportunity for progress and innovation that cooperation creates.

“It is imperative, not only for the future success of the Council, but for the benefit of all our members and organisations, that the sector continues to work together with the same vigour and enthusiasm to support the Council in the months and years to come,” Rosso added.

The Council was conceived in late 2018 within the UK Government’s Initial National Cyber Security Skills Strategy policy paper, which called for a new, independent body to professionalise the cybersecurity skills sector and support Government efforts to improve the UK’s cybersecurity resilience and skills base.

Once fully operational, the Council will have a cross-industry role as a voice for the profession, influencing policy and providing counsel on behalf of its member organisations.

It will also provide a variety of resources and guidance for individuals, including an extensive tool to map the many career and qualification pathways for professionals within the cybersecurity sector.