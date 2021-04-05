ReliaQuest appoints Kara Wilson to its Board of Directors and Alex Bender as CMO

ReliaQuest announced the appointment of Kara Wilson to its Board of Directors and Alex Bender as its Chief Marketing Officer.

“Providing world-class cybersecurity capabilities requires a world-class team, working together with the common goal of building trust and confidence for businesses of all sizes and sectors,” said Brian Murphy, ReliaQuest CEO and co-founder.

“It is a great honor for me to bring both Kara and Alex on board during this exciting chapter for ReliaQuest, as their combined leadership and experience is already helping shape our future operations and strategy to best serve our customers and prospects across the globe.”

With more than 25 years of experience in driving go-to-market strategies for both large and medium companies and hyper growth startups, Kara Wilson has played an integral role in growing some of the most influential technology companies, including Okta, FireEye, Rubrik, and Cisco.

She also currently serves as a board member for a number of companies including Paychex, KnowBe4, OneStream, and OutSystems in conjunction with her Senior Advisor role at KKR & Co.

“With over 70% of IT and security teams planning to budget for XDR over the next 6-12 months, ReliaQuest is uniquely positioned to transform this market,” said Wilson.

“Providing a highly capable and essential cybersecurity solution is only half the battle – motivating people and establishing loyalty in a competitive market is the key differentiator and ReliaQuest got this right from the beginning.

“I look forward to my continued involvement in helping ReliaQuest scale its business.”

Over his 20-year career, Alex Bender has established a track record of driving growth in both revenue and brand marketing for some of the most influential cyber brands including Tripwire, McAfee, Archer Technologies, RSA and Mimecast (MIME) where he recently served as SVP of Global Marketing.

In his new role, Bender will be spearheading ReliaQuest’s global brand and revenue marketing growth strategies as the organization expands its operations to meet the industry’s increasing demand for unified extended detection and response (XDR) security solutions.

“At ReliaQuest, we are delivering a unified detection, investigation and response approach for top Fortune 1000 organizations that is transforming security operations by delivering the right data, from the right systems at the right time, making security teams more efficient and focused to take decisive action,” said Bender.

“I am truly honored to be joining ReliaQuest and working with an extremely talented team that is laser focused on extending the company’s rapid growth trajectory as we build business resilience and security confidence on a global scale.”