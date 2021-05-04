McAfee Gamer Security offers a 1-year free gamer security to U.S. multi-device security customers

Gaming has become one of the primary sources of entertainment for consumers in the wake of the global pandemic, and with the shift to a digital-first lifestyle, McAfee continues to focus on protecting consumers during moments that matter – when opportunistic hackers find an entry point – especially as gaming PC sales growing 16.2% in 2020.

Launched in 2019, McAfee Gamer Security delivers a unique combination of performance and protection through its built-from-ground-up feature set, considering the needs of the wide spectrum of PC gaming – from families with children that game to PC gamers themselves.

Even though PC gamers are the most connected online users, they often forgo necessary security protocols which potentially exposes them to threats such as malware, ransomware, potentially unwanted programs (PUPs), and other threats in favor of squeezing more performance for gaming.

According to McAfee’s 2021 Consumer Security Mindset: Gamer Edition, 65% of Americans admitted that it never occurred to them that they might need to use security solutions while gaming.

“We knew that it was imperative that we meet PC gamers where they are as tech-savvy, performance-centric individuals. They know that they need online protection, but aren’t willing to compromise their experience for it,” said Baker Nanduru, Head of Consumer Products at McAfee.

“Consumers are looking to gaming as a release from everyday stresses, and McAfee is giving them one less thing to worry about. With this new offering of McAfee Gamer Security, our greater U.S. customer base can enjoy a smoother, safer gaming experience.”

Key features and benefits of McAfee Gamer Security include: