Security Compass names Rob Bentley as CRO

Security Compass announced the expansion of its executive leadership team. In addition to the internal advancement of multiple strategic leaders, Rob Bentley has been named the company’s first Chief Revenue Officer (CRO).

Led by CEO Rohit Sethi, and COO & CFO David Rea, Bentley joins the formalized Security Compass executive team: Michelle Brooks, now Chief People & Culture Officer, Bruce Warren, now Chief Marketing Officer, Ehsan Foroughi, now Chief Technology Officer, and Trevor Young, now Chief Product Officer.

“We are thrilled to welcome Rob to the Security Compass team as our first CRO. His extensive experience in scaling sales organizations and a deep knowledge of cybersecurity will be a critical asset as we enter this next stage of growth,” said Sethi.

“I am also proud to formally appoint Michelle, Bruce, Ehsan and Trevor to our enhanced executive team, all of whom have made significant contributions to the company. I am confident that this team of world-class professionals will build upon Security Compass’ momentum throughout 2021 and beyond.”

Bentley brings to Security Compass more than 20 years of experience in sales, customer retention, and strategic planning within the software and cybersecurity industries.

As CRO, he is responsible for field and inside sales, renewals, solution engineering, alliances and customer success. Prior to joining Security Compass, Bentley served as Regional Vice President, U.S. East & SLED (State & Local Government, Education) at Veracode. Previously, he was a Regional Sales Director at Sophos.

“As a career sales leader, I take pride in helping customers solve real business challenges and achieve the outcomes they are striving for. Security Compass’ Balanced Development Automation platform is an industry leading solution serving marquee commercial and U.S. government customers,” added Bentley.

“I am excited to join Security Compass’ culture of innovation, collaboration and customer focus, where my own core values align with the company’s mission. I look forward to being part of the executive team and contributing to Security Compass’ continued growth.”