Raytheon to provide signals intelligence field services for the U.S. Air Force under 175M contract

Raytheon Intelligence & Space will provide signals intelligence field services for the U.S. Air Force’s Distributed Common Ground System, which collects, processes and analyzes intelligence.

RI&S will support seven different intelligence applications the Air Force uses to collect and correlate data under the new program, DCGS-Signals Intelligence Field Support (DSFS). The five-year contract, valued up to $175 million, will combine information from airborne, ground and other systems.

“Gone are the days of planning daily sustainment operations site-by-site. Now DSFS provides an enterprise support structure for all sustainment operations, optimizing mission coverage with fewer field engineers,” said David Appel, vice president, Defense and Civil Solutions for Raytheon Intelligence & Space.

“We’re able to help ensure the highest level of operational availability for the system, all while reducing costs. With the open architecture baseline being declared fully mission capable, we anticipate greater improvement in analysts’ efficiency and the ability to manage the availability of the system for all sites.”

Under the contract, RI&S will leverage its mission domain knowledge to provide high mission availability in support of end-to-end operations – from creating a mission plan for an airborne sensor to receiving data, processing that data, and then either producing a report, storing it or enhancing it by fusing it with other data.