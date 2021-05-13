ServiceNow introduces new capabilities to help businesses return employees to the workplace

ServiceNow announced updates to its Workplace Service Delivery solution, including the Safe Workplace Suite at Knowledge 2021, ServiceNow’s flagship digital experience for its customers, partners, and developer community.

The new capabilities will help businesses return employees to the workplace and navigate the realities of the new era of work, including space, reservation and visitor management.

ServiceNow has seen an over 45% increase in Safe Workplace and Workplace Service Delivery app usage since the beginning of 2021.

Of the organizations using these apps, more than 45% are using the Employee Health Screening app to help ensure employees’ health and safety is a top priority and more than 40% are using Workplace Safety Management to allow employees to reserve desks using self-service tools and help ensure safety with pre-defined safe distancing plans, shift assignments and sanitation schedules.

BankUnited, one of the largest financial institutions headquartered in Florida, has implemented a variety of Safe Workplace apps to help return employees back to the workplace safely.

“As we looked to bring essential workers back into our facilities, we needed to make sure we did so as safely and considerately as possible, providing all the necessary precautions and services to make employees feel comfortable and safe in the workplace,” said Ray Barbone, Executive Vice President, Bank Operations at BankUnited.

“With ServiceNow, we were able to develop a centralized ‘return to office’ portal to manage employee health screenings for daily health checks, PPE inventory to ensure employees had access to safety equipment, and readiness surveys to maintain a pulse on how employees were feeling about returning to the office. We will continue to leverage ServiceNow’s Safe Workplace Suite as more employees return to workplaces.”

Preparing for the new era of distributed work

According to ServiceNow’s Employee Experience Imperative study, 65% of employees hope to have a hybrid approach to digital and in-person interactions when it’s safe.

In an increasingly distributed and hybrid workforce, organizations across every industry need to create consistent and frictionless experiences that make it easy for employees to get work done. New capabilities from ServiceNow are helping companies plan for the new era of work:

Neighborhoods for Workplace Service Delivery help organizations manage flexible seating for teams and departments. Organizations can assign teams to specific areas to manage traffic flow and reservations, helping to ensure that office space isn’t overcrowded and that workplaces adhere to COVID-19 guidelines.

A new Microsoft Outlook Add-In integrates Workplace Reservation Management capabilities directly into the tools employees are using, creating a better omnichannel experience. Employees can easily reserve workstations, update and add attendees to meeting invites, and request workplace services.

New planning capabilities within the Safe Workplace Dashboard help companies make more informed decisions about returning employees to the workplace. With data collected across the Safe Workplace Suite, organizations can support worker safety by tracking workplace occupancy levels, optimizing workplace resources, and helping to ensure that sites reopening adhere to the latest COVID-19 guidelines for their specific geographies.

“Every company is facing its own unique work challenges – whether they’re preparing to return employees to the workplace, maintaining a remote workforce, or pivoting to a distributed workforce model,” said Blake McConnell, Senior Vice President of Employee Workflow Products at ServiceNow.

“ServiceNow is providing the cross-enterprise workflow solutions companies need to prepare the workplace and workforce and create the new era of work that works for them.”

Companies across industries are using ServiceNow’s solutions to support the health and safety of employees while prioritizing business agility as they navigate the pandemic.