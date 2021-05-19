AuditBoard expands leadership team with new appointments

AuditBoard announced the expansion of its senior leadership team as the company enters its next phase of growth. The company has appointed Brian Crofts as Chief Product Officer to lead and scale its product team and promoted SVP of Marketing John Reese to Chief Marketing Officer.

Crofts will direct the efforts of an innovative, industry-leading product team responsible for enhancing a customer-centric GRC platform that has received the G2.com Market Leader award in the GRC Platform and Audit Management Grid Reports for six straight quarters. Reese will continue to lead global marketing and demand generation programs that have helped drive rapid revenue growth for AuditBoard and landed the company in the top 100 fastest-growing technology companies in North America for two years running.

“Brian’s experience in collaboratively setting product strategy and building solutions for discerning customers has given him a visceral feel for AuditBoard’s DNA of bringing domain expertise and world-class user experience to customers,” said Scott Arnold, AuditBoard’s President and CEO. “Brian also brings deep experience leading product organizations through rapid growth.”

Crofts is an experienced product leader with proven results in bringing innovative, customer-pleasing FinTech and B2B products to market. Most recently he served as Chief Product Officer at Pendo, where he successfully scaled the product team from three members to more than 40, helping to fuel the company’s rise beyond unicorn status. Prior to Pendo, Crofts spent more than a decade at Intuit, where he helped develop QuickBooks and TurboTax Personal Pro Business (now TurboTax Live), learning about the deep needs of accountants and financial buyers.

“I’m thrilled to be joining AuditBoard. The customer-centric approach which is foundational to the company’s culture aligns perfectly with my philosophy of creating customer value through user-centric product development,” explained Brian Crofts, newly appointed Chief Product Officer at AuditBoard. “I’m equally excited to have the opportunity to lead a talented team of product managers and designers, and to build processes and frameworks to help facilitate business and professional growth.”

“John Reese has distinguished himself at AuditBoard through his team’s strong contributions to our growth, a clear passion for innovation, and building a talented, high-output marketing team,” added Arnold. “John’s elevation to CMO reflects his leadership and impact — he’s making a difference.”

Reese is a proven SaaS marketing leader who brings more than 20 years of experience scaling enterprise B2B technology firms, from early-stage to IPO and beyond. He joined AuditBoard in 2019 as SVP of Marketing and has successfully assembled the talent, programs, and customer-centric marketing approach that has supported AuditBoard’s rapid growth. Prior to AuditBoard, he led global marketing and growth efforts for fast-growing SaaS businesses Mavenlink, Velocify, and HireRight, which IPO’d in 2007.

“It has been a great privilege to be a part of the AuditBoard mission and growth story over the past two years. We are at a pivotal and exciting time in this market,” said John Reese, Chief Marketing Officer at AuditBoard. “The opportunity for audit, risk, and compliance professionals to drive change and influence their businesses more strategically, has never been greater. I’m thrilled to be a part of the company seeking to be an enabler in this moment, and elevate these professions through innovative technology and thought-provoking education.”

The addition of Crofts and elevation of Reese is part of AuditBoard’s drive to assemble experienced and proven executive leadership as the company enters its next phase of growth. In January, the company appointed SaaS industry veterans Chris Doell and Tom Schmit as Chief Customer Officer and Chief Revenue Officer, respectively. And last summer former AppSense, MarketTools, and Borland Software CEO Scott Arnold was appointed President and CEO to help drive continued rapid growth.