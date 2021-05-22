Socure appoints Gary Sevounts as CMO

Socure announced the appointment of Gary Sevounts as its chief marketing officer (CMO). Sevounts, an award-winning marketer with more than 20 years of industry experience, brings an extensive marketing background in the areas of identity fraud, risk, and compliance to Socure’s leadership team.

In this new role, Sevounts will focus on further establishing Socure and its brand as the industry leader in the digital identity, trust and fraud prevention space. He will continue to help the company aggressively expand across all verticals and become the industry standard for companies undergoing rapid digital transformation.

Previously recognized by The Wall Street Journal’s Top 35 Marketing Executive List — along with CMOs from Google, Old Navy, PepsiCo, Uber, and Clorox — Sevounts is known for building category-leading brands and demand generation engines that scale hypergrowth companies on their paths to acquisition and IPO.

“I am ecstatic to welcome Gary to our executive team,” said Johnny Ayers, founder and CEO of Socure. “Gary’s reputation for building scalable teams that result in tremendous revenue generation and market share will help us further accelerate our growth and realize our ultimate vision. His passion and energy, combined with his industry knowledge and proven track record, make him the perfect fit for our business and culture.”

Prior to Socure, Sevounts was the CMO of Kount, a leading fraud prevention technology company acquired by Equifax in Q1 2021 for $640 million. Prior to Kount, he served as the CMO of Aryaka Networks, a cloud networking and security provider where he achieved 4x revenue growth in three years, built a 23-person team, drove leadership in the SD-WAN category, and created a demand generation engine responsible for 55–65% of revenue.

Sevounts has also held marketing leadership positions in organizations ranging from public corporations to Series A startups, where he drove down customer acquisition costs, achieved revenue hypergrowth, and helped establish world-class brands as category leaders (e.g., Symantec, HP Security, and Zetta.net). Sevounts also holds two patents, which he obtained during his time at HP Security.

“As digital-first becomes the new paradigm, Socure is emerging as the clear leader in digital identity and fraud solutions,” said Gary Sevounts, CMO at Socure. “Socure has become the essential ‘must-have’ technology for enabling safe digital interactions involving the exchange of funds between businesses and consumers. I look forward to contributing to Socure’s mission and growth journey and am excited about the opportunity ahead of us.”