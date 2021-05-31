SnapLogic Fast Data Loader simplifies cloud data warehouse loading

SnapLogic announced the latest release of the SnapLogic Fast Data Loader, making it fast and easy for an IT specialist, data engineer, or business analyst to load data into a cloud data warehouse. New users can get started with Fast Data Loader for free, for as long as they like, with no commitment.

With the SnapLogic Fast Data Loader, users can quickly and easily load data from SaaS applications such as Salesforce, ServiceNow, and Coupa, as well as cloud databases including Oracle and Microsoft SQL Server into a cloud data warehouse such as Amazon Redshift, Snowflake, or SAP Data Warehouse Cloud.

With no coding required, fast parallel loading, full or incremental updating, and historical tracking, the SnapLogic Fast Data Loader helps users get fast, reliable data access to power their customer, product, and sales analytics initiatives.

New and enhanced features in the May 2021 release of the SnapLogic Fast Data Loader include:

New UI – A new UI makes it easier to set up and manage new data loads. A simple three-step process walks the user through the stages of identifying and connecting data sources and targets, presenting only the information that is relevant at each stage.

– A new UI makes it easier to set up and manage new data loads. A simple three-step process walks the user through the stages of identifying and connecting data sources and targets, presenting only the information that is relevant at each stage. New dashboard – A new dashboard provides a centralized, interactive way to monitor and manage existing data loads. Execution details related to data loads such as number of tables and records loaded, and the schedule of all future data loads, can be viewed from the new dashboard.

– A new dashboard provides a centralized, interactive way to monitor and manage existing data loads. Execution details related to data loads such as number of tables and records loaded, and the schedule of all future data loads, can be viewed from the new dashboard. Tight integration – Fast Data Loader is an application that runs on top of the SnapLogic Intelligent Integration Platform. Users authorized for both products can now easily switch between the two.

“Cloud data warehouses are crucial to building a robust and modern analytics stack, however data loading from multiple sources can be slow and challenging and is holding enterprises back,” said Craig Stewart, CTO at SnapLogic. “The latest release of the SnapLogic Fast Data Loader helps users overcome these challenges so they can more quickly access the data to develop the analytics and insights they need to better engage customers, kick-start new product initiatives, and improve sales efficiency.”

Sign-ups to the SnapLogic Fast Data Loader can also be achieved through the Snowflake Partner Portal, the Amazon Redshift Console, and the SAP Store.