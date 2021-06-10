Data security still a major concern for most consumers

A majority of Americans say they would like greater transparency in how companies handle and track their data, an Axway survey shows.

The data privacy study asked 1,017 American adults about their general understanding and concerns related to how companies use, handle, and track their data. Respondents have broad concerns over how their data is stored and secured, and people are overwhelmingly supportive of having more control over who sees their personal data.

Most consumers concerned about their online data security

The study found 82% wish they knew what specific data companies have collected about them. 82% also have concerns that their online data may not be secure, and only 39% of Americans said they know where their online data is stored. At the same time, 59% of people agreed it’s worth giving companies access to their personal data if it results in a better user experience.

The study also found that 75% of Americans choose to work with businesses that are offering a more secure plan to protect personal data, but for 36% of that group, it still depends on how much they trust that company. Just one third trust “Big Tech” more with their data compared to smaller, independent or local companies, while 49% trust the large and smaller companies about the same.

“Whether in energy, health, finance, or retail, companies are trying to stand out and provide brilliant digital experiences while also complying to industry data privacy and security requirements, which is no simple proposition,” said Axway VP and Chief Catalyst Brian Pagano.

“Eliminating friction in customer experiences is the biggest competitive advantage, and these survey results point to security breaches and privacy concerns as a snag in the fabric of the seamless experience people have come to expect.”

Consumers supportive of the Apple’s App Tracking Transparency framework

The survey also sought to understand consumer attitudes around Apple’s App Tracking Transparency framework, and found people were overwhelmingly supportive of the move. Three-quarters of Americans believe other operating systems should follow suit and block advertisers from tracking your activity and preferences across different applications if the advertisers do not get the user’s permission to do so.

“Experience tells us consumers will go wherever the least amount of friction is, regardless of the custody chain of your data,” said Pagano. “If people feel unsure about how their data is being handled, companies have an opportunity to build trust so that their average consumer doesn’t need to concern themselves with these details.”