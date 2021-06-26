Entrust achieves Visa Ready certification for Instant Financial Card Issuance solutions

Entrust announced that it has become a Visa Ready certified partner, offering their portfolio of Instant Financial Card Issuance solutions and expert guidance to help financial institutions create a smart, secure and convenient issuance experience for their cardholders across their branch network.

Today’s consumer finance market is highly competitive, and financial institutions and merchants alike are looking for partners that can help them elevate their customer experience. Credit and debit cards have proven a key part of that experience.

By deploying the capability to print fully-activated and personalized payment cards in-branch when cardholders need it most, financial institutions differentiate their brand to attract and retain these valuable customers. As a Visa Ready certified partner, Entrust has flexible, secure and inspirational single-source instant issuance solutions that are trusted throughout the global payments ecosystem.

“We are pleased that Visa has recognized our leadership in the instant financial issuance space,” said Tony Ball, Senior Vice President and General Manager, Instant Issuance at Entrust. “Entrust is ready to help banks, credit unions, fintechs and merchants delight their cardholders with a robust range of cards, branding and personalization options, as well as on-premise and cloud deployment solutions across the globe.”

Entrust has also joined the Visa Fintech Partner Connect program. Initially launched in Europe, the program was recently expanded and is now available to customers in the U.S., Latin America and the Caribbean, Asia Pacific, Central Europe, the Middle East and Africa.

This program provides Visa fintech customers with curated list of vetted payment and banking technology providers to simplify the discovery and procurement process for digital-first solutions. The program also offers pricing discounts and decreased implementation fees to participating fintech customers.

“In today’s climate, building a competitive financial product requires more technology than ever before. Consumers want seamless interactions across mobile and web, and they want access to a greater suite of digital banking capabilities,” said Terry Angelos, senior vice president and global head of fintech at Visa. “With Entrust participating in the Fintech Partner Connect program, our clients will have access to powerful set of tools for building new digital-first experiences.”