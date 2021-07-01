Seclore for Microsoft Sensitivity Labels automatically protects documents and emails

Seclore announced Seclore for Microsoft Sensitivity Labels. Documents and emails tagged as sensitive through Microsoft’s sensitivity labels are automatically protected with persistent, granular usage policies based on the sensitivity level selected.

In today’s hyper-connected world, the amount of data residing outside the corporate network has increased exponentially. Organizations are addressing the need to identify what data is business-critical by having users evaluate and tag the sensitivity level of a document or email. However, marking sensitive data with a visual label does not adequately protect the data.

“Classified data is a target as sensitive labels alert nefarious insiders and outsiders to confidential and regulated information such as PII,” stated Vishal Gupta, CEO of Seclore. “With Seclore for Microsoft Sensitivity Labels, we make data classification meaningful by automatically applying the appropriate ‘defense’ to the visual label.”

A recent Microsoft survey found that 73% of CISOs indicated they encountered leaks of sensitive data in the last 12 months from the disruption of the pandemic. Using Seclore to protect classified data with usage policies, organizations can control their classified data, allowing users to collaborate internally and externally securely without the risk of data leakage or theft.

Seclore for Microsoft Sensitivity Labels features includes:

Automatic protection for classified documents and emails : Eliminates the dependency on employees to protect classified data and ensures secure collaboration and tracking of sensitive documents wherever they travel.

: Eliminates the dependency on employees to protect classified data and ensures secure collaboration and tracking of sensitive documents wherever they travel. Integration with content discovery solutions : Leverages existing investments in content discovery solutions to work seamlessly by discovering classification metadata in protected documents and emails.

: Leverages existing investments in content discovery solutions to work seamlessly by discovering classification metadata in protected documents and emails. Seamless access to protected data : Easily access protected documents and emails in the native application or Seclore’s browser-based editor for secure collaboration.

: Easily access protected documents and emails in the native application or Seclore’s browser-based editor for secure collaboration. Instant revocation of access rights : Regardless of where the document or email resides, security permissions can be modified or removed immediately to prevent data loss.

: Regardless of where the document or email resides, security permissions can be modified or removed immediately to prevent data loss. Real-time tracking and visibility: A centralized dashboard to view authorized and unauthorized activities performed on protected documents to identify suspicious behavior and for compliance audits.

“Microsoft is the leader in office productivity,” stated Abhijit Tannu. “We are pleased to expand our open and integrated, Seclore Data-Centric Security Platform to include Microsoft’s sensitivity labels along with their other Microsoft collaboration tools: Outlook, Outlook on the Web, Exchange Online, SharePoint Online, OneDrive, and Microsoft Teams.”