Accenture acquires Linkbynet to enhance Accenture Cloud First capabilities

Accenture has completed its acquisition of Linkbynet, a cloud services provider headquartered in France, specializing in cloud optimization and managed services, cloud transformation and cloud security.

Accenture announced its intent to acquire Linkbynet on May 11, 2021. Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

Founded in 2000, Linkbynet is based in Saint-Denis, France, with additional offices in Belgium, Canada, China, France, Luxembourg, Mauritius, Singapore and Vietnam. The company’s team of more than 900 highly skilled professionals holds 400 certifications from major cloud providers such as Alibaba, Amazon, Google and Microsoft.

Linkbynet will further enhance the global capabilities of Accenture Cloud First. Powered by 70,000 cloud professionals and a $3 billion investment over the next three years, Accenture Cloud First group brings together unmatched depth and breadth of cloud expertise, industry cloud solutions, ecosystem partner capabilities, and assets that help clients realize greater value from cloud at speed and scale.