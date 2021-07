InsightFinder announces new customers, leadership, and funding to support increased market demand

Every organization now relies on technology to remain competitive. Downtime is more expensive than ever and the volume and variety of machine data generated as logs, metrics, and traces means the old way of managing availability and performance is no longer an option.

InsightFinder, founded by Dr. Helen Gu, a system machine learning expert, helps companies like Dell, Credit Suisse, and China Mobile to detect system anomalies without thresholds, predicting severe incidents hours before they happen, and automatically pinpointing root causes. Customers report four to six hours of downtime reduction per incident and tens of thousands of dollars in cost savings monthly.

To support increased market demand, the company today announced a two million dollar investment from leading venture capital group Fellows.Fund, alongside the founder of a $100B+ software company, Silicon Valley Future Capital, Eastlink Capital, Brightway Future Capital and more than a dozen executives at Facebook, Uber, Pinterest, Amazon, and Airbnb.

According to Alex Ren, Fellows.Fund Managing Director, “InsightFinder’s groundbreaking approach was vetted by the experts in the field, and the Fellows’ network and connections are poised to foster the company’s success.”

The company also announced it recently closed a deal with NTT DATA, the Japanese multinational information technology service company headquartered in Tokyo. NTT DATA will use technology from InsightFinder to help its customers reduce downtime for critical systems. Additionally, InsightFinder extended its existing partnership with Apprendis, makers of the Inq-ITS e-learning platform.

InsightFinder is also expanding its leadership team to include new Chief Revenue Officer, John Whittington. John has over 25 years of enterprise software sales experience. He co-founded BlueStripe Software and grew the business to a successful exit to Microsoft. According to John, “I’ve helped introduce monitoring technology to enterprise customers for nearly three decades and have never seen a stronger product than InsightFinder or a market more poised for disruption.”