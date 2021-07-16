Platform9 Managed KubeVirt unifies virtual machines and Kubernetes stacks

Platform9 launched Platform9 Managed KubeVirt. Platform9 Managed KubeVirt (PMK) is the managed KubeVirt solution to offer a unified platform to run virtual machines (VMs) alongside containers.

“Traditional virtualization solutions are expensive and managing a virtualization stack in addition to Kubernetes is complex and error-prone,” said Madhura Maskasky, VP of Product at Platform9. “With Platform9 Managed KubeVirt, developers get the best of both worlds without having to port all of your applications to containers or manage two entirely separate stacks. And, as a 100% open-source solution there is no vendor lock-in.”

KubeVirt VMs are created in Platform9 Managed Kubernetes (PMK) clusters and can be managed using the same centralized SaaS management plane. Platform9 Managed KubeVirt enables users to manage VMs by Kubernetes alongside containers to overcome the operational silos that exist today and standardize on Kubernetes as the control plane. The solution is entirely supported and managed by Platform9’s expert team through active monitoring of clients’ Kubernetes clusters 24/7.

Platform9 Managed KubeVirt comes with out-of-the-box capabilities such as:

Cloud-managed upgrades

Automated monitoring for VMs using built-in per cluster Prometheus instance

SR-IOV and OVS-DPDK support for performance-sensitive applications

User-friendly SaaS console for VM operations

VM management capabilities like: Image management, Preset management, and Snapshot management

Enterprise-readiness capabilities like: RBAC, multi-tenancy, and resource utilization quotas

Bare metal performance without paying a penalty for running on top of a hypervisor

Guaranteed 99.9% uptime SLA through shared visibility, governance, and control across thousands of locations

The result is a cloud-native, self-service, declarative model of operations that will be consistent across all workloads – containerized as well as virtualized. End-users are able to leverage Kubernetes benefits such as declarative interfaces, scalability, and automation for your VMs.

Maskasky continued, “Virtualization platforms are not always a good fit for verticals like edge computing, telco/5G, and machine learning, where application performance matters most. Platform9 Managed KubeVirt makes deploying and managing KubeVirt seamless, allowing end-users to focus on the projects and applications that impact their business.”

