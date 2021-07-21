Product showcase: Action1 RMM

Since the abrupt shift to remote work, effective endpoint management has become a top challenge in enterprise security. Patching and maintaining laptops and computers, inventorying software, and providing IT support have all become harder.

The biggest pain point is maintaining software updates to protect remote endpoints from vulnerabilities. Critical patches are now issued almost every month, and any delay in deployment can be exceptionally risky. Hackers can exploit unpatched vulnerabilities, steal sensitive data, or drop malware that could spread via VPN to the corporate network.

Troubleshooting issues is also more difficult when users are remote, increasing both IT workload and the risk of user downtime.

Limitations of common approaches to remote IT management

Though it is possible to utilize legacy on-premises tools and VPN to deploy software updates on remote endpoints, this approach is cumbersome and includes some security concerns — after all, you don’t want to maintain a direct VPN tunnel from all your remote machines to your corporate network. In addition, this strategy provides only limited functionality.

Leveraging a range of dedicated solutions is another option. While it does provide organizations with more control over remote endpoints, it also comes with drawbacks. Using technologies delivered by different vendors increases IT complexity and introduces risks associated with non-integrated solutions. Plus, many of these tools are complex to deploy and use, have a steep product learning curve, and require significant time to configure and manage.

Action1 RMM: A cloud-native solution for remote IT management

A sensible way to overcome these limitations is to switch to a comprehensive platform that does not depend on infrastructure constraints. Action1 RMM is a cloud-native, all-in-one solution that provides visibility and control over all your endpoints from one web-based console. It is free for organizations with up to 50 endpoints, without limitations or hidden costs.

Streamlined patch management

Action1 RMM delivers robust patch management for both Windows and third-party software so you can fix vulnerabilities before hackers can exploit them. You can identify missing patches, prioritize the most critical ones, and postpone any update you suspect might cause problems. To validate updates, you can apply them to test groups. Action1 RMM’s customizable policies allow you to minimize business disruptions by scheduling patch deployment for convenient times and giving users flexibility about when their machine will reboot.

Full control over software deployment

Improve IT productivity and security by automating the distribution of corporate applications and the removal of unwanted software. Use the built-in AppStore to install commonly used enterprise tools, and create custom packages to deploy other applications and manage updates for them. For devices that are on the same network, peer-to-peer distribution technology optimizes bandwidth usage during software deployment. You can even automate the onboarding of new devices, saving time while ensuring proper configuration.

Remote desktop

Increase user productivity and eliminate downtime by providing remote employees with office-quality IT support. There’s no need to install additional agents; the Remote Desktop feature enables you to connect to an endpoint and get the keyboard and mouse control you need to troubleshoot issues — even when nobody is logged in. The Remote Desktop connection is encrypted and does not require any VPN.

Remote endpoint management

Improve IT productivity even further by streamlining maintenance tasks, such as running PowerShell and CMD scripts or rebooting computers, via the Action1 RMM console. You can schedule all types of tasks and turn them into automated policies.

IT asset inventory and reporting

Know exactly what software is installed on your endpoints, as well as all hardware configurations and system settings, with Action1 RMM’s detailed IT inventory reports. Get alerts about suspicious or risky events, such as a user installing unauthorized software.

Easy setup

After the simple signup process, install the Action1 agent on your endpoints and they will show up in the Action1 console automatically. Agents are lightweight and do not affect system performance in any way.

You can organize your endpoints into groups and create automated workflows for each group.

If you need to manage endpoints for different entities or companies, you can create multiple organizations and use the role-based access control to set up accounts with different permissions within each organization.

Conclusion

The new normal of remote and hybrid work requires organizations to rethink their approach to IT management and search for tools that enable them to perform their critical endpoint management tasks remotely. Action1 RMM removes complexity and increases agility by empowering you to manage and secure your endpoints from a single, easy-to-use web-based console. As a cloud-native solution, it scales easily, ensuring you can quickly adopt to changing circumstances and maintain IT productivity. To learn more about Action1 RMM or to schedule a demo, visit our website.