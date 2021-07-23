ClearDATA expands leadership team with two new appointments

ClearDATA announced the appointment of Doug McMaster as Senior Vice President of Healthcare Managed Cloud, Security and Services and Clarissa O’Connell as Vice President of People Operations.

These senior leadership positions come at a pivotal time in the market and for ClearDATA, both of which are experiencing significant growth phases. Emerging from an impressive 42.2% five-year CAGR, ClearDATA is recruiting for dozens of roles at all levels of seniority, as the company invests in deepening healthcare cloud security solutions.

McMaster, a 22-year veteran in the managed cloud and digital transformation industries, comes to ClearDATA after leading the ground-up development as Executive Vice President of Managed Public Clouds at 2nd Watch and was on the forefront of cloud computing technology with roles at digitalNATION, Verio and NTT Communications. Along with his passion and skill for developing teams and service offerings, McMaster brings with him an ability to design, transform, scale and secure legacy IT environments to more modern high performing public cloud and security technologies.

“Doug is an accomplished, innovative, passionate, transparent, and customer-obsessed services leader,” said Darin Brannan, Chief Executive Officer at ClearDATA. “Through his work for rapidly expanding companies over the years, he has mastered the art of leveraging innovation at every opportunity in order to maintain an exceptional client experience.”

O’Connell, ClearDATA’s new Vice President of People Operations, most recently led the HR organization at Care.com, where she built the department and oversaw company growth from 45 to more than 350 employees. Additional achievements include company-wide attrition of just two percent and a “Best Places to Work” designation.

O’Connell’s extensive experience in executive people management also includes Rite of Passage and Microsoft, where she spun up and led more than 125 startup HR teams across the globe over her 10-year tenure. O’Connell is a Certified Professional in Learning and Performance (CPTD) from the Association of Talent Development and carries three additional certifications in Human Resources.

“Clarissa brings unparalleled experience in all people functions,” said Brannan. “This has made her an out-of-the-box thought leader and relentless champion for best practices inside the People Department and beyond. She is the perfect professional to drive the ClearDATA mission forward by delivering world-class talent acquisition and development, enriching performance management, championing DE&I culture and practice and advancing other key human resources functions of the company.”

Looking ahead, ClearDATA will further enhance its cloud platform to support easy, scalable privacy and security and promote cloud adoption and maturation for healthcare. During a period in which the healthcare industry has experienced a 50 percent year-over-year increase in digital patient data, its platform scales healthcare operations in the public cloud by providing direct access to the latest cloud-based apps, services and APIs while protecting sensitive health information (PHI/PII) to better serve today’s healthcare industry with a streamlined cloud experience. This is underpinned by the unmatched expertise exclusively in healthcare and deep commitment to privacy, security and compliance that customers expect from ClearDATA.

ClearDATA looks forward to welcoming the team back into the office with a hybrid location model early this fall as it continues to grow with new positions open in sales, engineering, marketing and others.