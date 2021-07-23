Government IT decision makers worried about security risks related to cloud migration

Nearly 70% of U.S. government IT decision makers surveyed view security risks as the top barrier when migrating to modern cloud platforms, a Morning Consult survey reveals.

Of those surveyed, security also now outweighs reducing costs by almost double as the reason to modernize IT infrastructures.

Recent cybersecurity threats including SolarWinds, one of the largest supply chain attacks in recent history, and the Kaseya cyberattack impacting 1,500 global organizations, have put a spotlight on current cyber threats and existing vulnerabilities. In an urgent response, President Biden issued an executive order, urging federal agencies to modernize and protect their data from existing and future threats.

As federal government agencies look to make decisions for their long-term strategies, IBM’s research provides insights into the critical role of security and privacy in cloud adoption and modernization decision-making. The study surveyed over 500 current and former IT government decision makers based in the U.S.

Modern cloud platforms also drive security

With cybersecurity attacks on the rise, so too are budgets to protect data. Responding government IT decision makers for all levels of government anticipate agencies will spend the most on cybersecurity in planning for FY22.

According to the study, more than 75% of respondents cited migrating and managing data from legacy systems to the cloud as a challenge for their current or former agency, with security was cited as the top barrier but also as a main driver.

Contradictions over security readiness

The study found that between 64% and 82% of respondents believe their current or former agency is very prepared or somewhat prepared for a wide range of current and future threats – from ransomware to post-quantum attacks. Yet more than 40% believe it will take three or more years to comply with the Biden Administration Cybersecurity Executive Order to implement zero trust and encrypt all data, an eternity in a world where security breaches occur with increasing regularity.

This contradiction is further reinforced when looking at the current use of baseline security protocols – more than half of IT decisions makers surveyed say their cloud administrators does not always require complex passwords (50%) and two-factor/multi-factor authentication (51%).

Visibility gets cloudy in modern cloud platforms

50% of the respondents report their agency is using a mix of security tools for on-premise and cloud threats, creating a gap in visibility. At the same time security is the top concern holding 46% of responding government IT decision makers back from working with third party vendors.

With the average federal agency using 10 or more cloud providers and working with hundreds of third parties, managing risk across this growing attack surface is expected to further complicate security.

“With the President’s executive orders, the U.S. Federal market is facing a massive transformation to its cybersecurity strategy which requires a great deal of technological modernization. While this is a priority for government IT decisions makers, our survey found that they view security as both a driver and barrier to modernization,” said Howard Boville, Head of IBM Cloud Platform.

“Enterprise technology providers are stewards of massive volumes of personal data, and we need to do our utmost to protect this data. A public and private sector partnership that adopts an open and secured hybrid cloud architecture with sophisticated security capabilities can help agencies ensure that data truly remains theirs, even in a multi-cloud environment.”

Managing transformation and risk in hybrid, multi-cloud environment

Based on the results of the study, here are some insights for managing risk while modernizing: