Trustwave partners with CISA and joins CISCP to help strengthen U.S. cybersecurity resiliency

Trustwave Government Solutions announced it has joined the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA) Cyber Information Sharing and Collaboration Program (CISCP).

The overall mission of CISCP is to build cybersecurity resiliency and to harden the defenses of the U.S. and its strategic partners. The program enables actionable, relevant, and timely unclassified information exchange through trusted public-private partnerships across all critical infrastructure (CI) sectors.

Through analyst-to-analyst sharing of threat and vulnerability information, CISCP helps partners manage cybersecurity risks and enhances the collective ability to proactively detect, prevent, mitigate, respond to and recover from cybersecurity incidents.

As an award-winning Microsoft Active Protections Program (MAPP) Top Threat Indicator and provider of globally recognized research on industry-shaping topics – i.e., GoldenSpy, US election security, SolarWinds vulnerabilities, and more – the elite Trustwave SpiderLabs comprised of ethical hackers, forensic investigators and researchers is recognized as a key contributor of threat intelligence not found anywhere else.

“We are extremely proud to join CISCP and partner with CISA to help achieve their mission to better secure our nation’s digital assets,” said Bill Rucker, president at Trustwave Government Solutions. “We will continue to collaborate and innovate alongside government agencies and their partners to provide world-class services, technology and threat intelligence to combat the ever-growing foreign and domestic cyber threats we’re faced with.”

Trustwave SpiderLabs produces world-class threat intelligence by leveraging data across Trustwave’s 5,000+ MSS global customers along with discreet security research to hone in on attack vectors, indicators of compromise (IoCs) and attacker behaviors across a multitude of verticals. By utilizing our analyses of hundreds of data breach investigations, threat intelligence from our nine global security operations centers, telemetry from our top security technology partners, and proprietary threat research, our global footprint offers us unmatched visibility into security threats.