Orca Security Partner Program helps partners create greater customer value and boost growth

Orca Security announced a robust global partner program to further extend the reach of its SaaS-based platform for workload and data protection, cloud security posture management, and vulnerability management to enable customers across all markets to safely innovate on Amazon Web Services (AWS), Microsoft Azure, and Google Cloud Platform (GCP).

The Orca Security Partner Program helps partners around the world to grow their businesses and better serve the security and compliance needs of their clients, while being built on a shared mission to secure joint customers’ public cloud infrastructures.

“At Orca Security we believe that no company can do it alone and that partners play an integral role in driving greater speed, agility, and boundless customer value,” said Terry Hill, SVP of Sales for Orca Security. “Partners are the cornerstone of our growth strategy, as we look to build our roster to better serve our joint customers, advance our businesses, and extend our reach into all markets.”

Orca Security’s program brings together three partner types to deliver greater customer value and opportunity including solution partners, cloud service providers, and technology integration partners.

Solution partners

Orca Security solution partners enjoy multiple benefits including compelling product margins, pre and post sales support, opportunity registration, training, co-marketing programs, and market development funds (MDF). The Orca Security Partner Program enables rapid time-to-value for customers while expanding cloud security practices for partners. Orca has three types of solution partners:

Global system integrators : Incorporate Orca Security as part of the design and implementation of transformational IT strategies for global enterprise clients.

: Incorporate Orca Security as part of the design and implementation of transformational IT strategies for global enterprise clients. Solution providers : Use Orca Security and complementary products to enhance their services for either projects or managed outcomes.

: Use Orca Security and complementary products to enhance their services for either projects or managed outcomes. Referral partners: Include vCISOs who are trusted advisors to their clients and have decades of cyber risk management experience to benefit joint customers.

Cloud service provider partners

Utilizing its patent-pending SideScanning technology, Orca Security provides instant-on security and compliance for AWS, Azure, and GCP － without the gaps in coverage, alert fatigue, and operational costs of agents. Orca Security offers unique value across all three platforms.

Amazon Web Services (AWS) : Orca security is an AWS Advanced Technology Partner and has achieved the coveted AWS Security Competency status, being one of only nine Vulnerability and Configuration Analysis companies to earn the certification. It is also a member of the exclusive Amazon Web Services (AWS) ISV Accelerate program, is AWS Service Ready for Amazon Linux 2, and offers Amazon PrivateLink for customers in highly regulated industries.

: Orca security is an AWS Advanced Technology Partner and has achieved the coveted AWS Security Competency status, being one of only nine Vulnerability and Configuration Analysis companies to earn the certification. It is also a member of the exclusive Amazon Web Services (AWS) ISV Accelerate program, is AWS Service Ready for Amazon Linux 2, and offers Amazon PrivateLink for customers in highly regulated industries. Microsoft Azure : Orca Security won the 2021 Microsoft Emerging Security ISV Disruptor Award. It seamlessly integrates with Azure Security Center, Azure Sentinel, and Azure AD SSO. Orca Security also covers virtually all CIS for Azure benchmarks and can scan Azure machine images and the Azure container registries.

: Orca Security won the 2021 Microsoft Emerging Security ISV Disruptor Award. It seamlessly integrates with Azure Security Center, Azure Sentinel, and Azure AD SSO. Orca Security also covers virtually all CIS for Azure benchmarks and can scan Azure machine images and the Azure container registries. Google Cloud Platform (GCP): Orca Security is a Google Advantage Partner. CapitalG, Alphabet’s independent growth fund, also led its Series C funding round, and senior Google Security leaders validated the merit of its SideScanning technology.

“Partners help build on the promise of our technology to secure our customers’ complete public cloud environments and meet their compliance needs without agents,” said Avi Shua, CEO and Co-Founder of Orca Security. “Our partners are trusted advisors who drive ultimate customer satisfaction and opportunities, and we look forward to growing together for the long-term.”

Technology partners

Orca Security also offers a wide array of technology partner integrations to enable customers to combine the various tools they already use into a robust cloud service. Example technology partners include Atlassian Jira, ServiceNow, Splunk, Okta, PagerDuty, Slack, OpsGenie, Axonius, IBM Radar, Sumo Logic, and more.

The company is seeking additional partners to continue building an ecosystem to meet customer demand in the U.S., Europe, Australia, Singapore, and Japan.