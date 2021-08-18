Cybersecurity is top priority for enterprises as they shift to digital-first operating models

90% of enterprises are yet to achieve their digital-first goals with 49% admitting that cybersecurity is the top most priority for their business, a Tata Communications report reveals.

It also brings to light, 45% of enterprises lost productivity during the crisis due to problems of connectivity and 41% enterprises attribute the shift to digital-first operating models for maintaining market share during the course of the pandemic.

The three stages of digital maturity

The survey was conducted among business leaders across 750 enterprises in 11 countries and classifies them into three distinct categories as per their digital maturity stage:

Digital trailblazers : Only 10% enterprises have the most advanced digital operating models, connectivity platforms and strategies ensuring secure and trusted operations. 63% of them attribute revenue growth to their digital-first strategy.

: Only 10% enterprises have the most advanced digital operating models, connectivity platforms and strategies ensuring secure and trusted operations. 63% of them attribute revenue growth to their digital-first strategy. Digital migrants : 52% of enterprises have limited digitalization in their business, but still need to improve in several areas of digital capability.

: 52% of enterprises have limited digitalization in their business, but still need to improve in several areas of digital capability. Digital aspirants: 38% of enterprises are at a nascent stage of digitalizing their business and have been unable to achieve growth due to lack of digital maturity.

“A digital-first operating model is a must for enterprises in the new world order. As economies open, trust and security are core to the competitiveness and agility of enterprises seeking growth. The scale of digitalization will be the new barometer of success for enterprises irrespective of its size or industry,” said A.S Lakshminarayanan, Managing Director and CEO, Tata Communications.

The report very clearly identifies gaps and addressal for enterprises in their digital transformation journeys to be in three areas.

Commit to a digital-first operating model

44% were not successful in delivering a digital-first operating model for their ecosystem. To address this, real benefits of digital transformation requires organizations to go far beyond shifting some business processes online. They need a coherent digital operating model that over time reimagines every core channel, process and service offering to maximise the digital opportunity.

Create quality user experiences with a hyperconnected ecosystem

91% enterprises admit that they are not able to provide high-quality digital experiences for their customers, employees and business partners. They concur to having only a patchwork of different digital strategies and processes across their organizations.

To move up the value chain, a digital-first strategy focusing on agility, control and security is critical. Enterprises must move away from legacy processes and embrace ‘being hyperconnected’ and delivering high-quality, secure and frictionless collaboration for all stakeholders across the entire ecosystem.

Top priority to a digital-first business is cybersecurity and trust

49% enterprises affirm cybersecurity to be the most important aspect of their digital strategy to continually improve and 34% enterprises rate themselves poorly at delivering an agile operating model. This is a stumbling block on their ability to innovate and adapt faster than their competition.

As cyber threats and regulatory demands gain centre stage in the new world enterprises must continue to win trust, businesses must stay vigilant and invest proactively to safeguard all stakeholders.

As the report states, the current shift to digital-first operating models is a defining moment in the evolution of businesses and rethinking the new world. A digital-first strategy enables secure, connected and digital experiences. The sooner organizations start to accelerate their digital transformation journeys up the digital maturity curve, the more likely they are to empower themselves for the new digital era.