Mitel expands its senior leadership team with the addition of several executives

Mitel announced the addition of several world-class executives to its senior leadership team, all of whom bring expertise to their roles and will support Mitel’s strategic and cultural transformation as a frontrunner in the communications and collaboration space.

“Mitel’s mission is to deliver communications experiences that enable organizations to thrive in a changing world,” said Mary McDowell, chief executive officer at Mitel.

“The addition of such world-class leaders across our organization is a key part of the strategic investments Mitel is making to elevate our portfolio and position our company globally as the business communications provider of choice. I’m excited to have them onboard and I know our business, our partners and end customers will benefit from the deep expertise they bring.”

Evolving global channel sales

Daren Finney brings over 25 years of global sales and channel operations experience, joining Mitel as senior vice president of global channel sales. In this role, Finney leads Mitel’s global partner organization spanning strategy, program development and administration. With his past expertise developing and executing organizational design for channel transformation, Finney brings a reputation for successfully leading high-performing teams through significant business change.

He joins Mitel from Citrix, most recently serving as chief operating officer for worldwide channel. Prior to that, Finney served as Citrix’s vice president, EMEA partner sales & services. While at Citrix, he was responsible for managing all indirect routes to market while providing strong leadership and positive transformational strategies for the future of the channel. He has previously served in leadership positions at Symantec, Lenovo and CA Technologies.

Enhancing cloud expertise

Carlton Geckler is an accomplished technology executive with more than 20 years of experience managing cloud adoption and transformation, architecting large-scale development and platform environments, and leading global technical teams during his tenure at companies like HERE Technologies and Nokia.

Geckler joins Mitel as senior vice president, global cloud operations, where he plays a critical role in continuing the reliability, performance, and architectural innovation of Mitel’s multi-tenant UCaaS cloud operations.

Strengthening customer success efforts

Marina de la Torre is a global customer success and business executive who joins Mitel as vice president, customer success. She has delivered multi-million-dollar revenue growth through strategic and customer focused solutions for startups through Fortune 500® companies across multiple industries.

Previously, de la Torre worked for FastSpring and MINDBODY in senior-level customer success positions. As the leader of Mitel’s customer success department, her experience driving product and portfolio growth strategies will extend Mitel’s ability to deliver communications experiences centered around customer outcomes.

Advancing UCaaS service delivery, research & development

Mohammed Kasmi joins Mitel as vice president, research & development – service delivery. Kasmi boasts over 20 years of experience in software engineering, large-scale operations and business support systems (OSS/BSS) development as well as expertise in driving innovation and leading large-scale software development.

He has worked within the IT and telecommunications industry for over 25 years and was a long-time leader for SITA, where he was Head of Software Engineering and Data Communication Development. In his new role, Kasmi will lead the Service Delivery R&D organization, a team that plays a critical role for continued growth of Mitel’s global UCaaS business.

Improving market intelligence, industry analyst relations

Virve Virtanen joins Mitel as vice president, analyst relations & competitive intelligence. Virtanen has rich communications experience garnered from analyst relations leadership roles at companies including Poly, Mapbox, Microsoft and Nokia.

In her position as the leader of Mitel’s Analyst Relations and Market Intelligence initiatives, Virtanen will help expand the company’s efforts to closely engage with analysts around the world about Mitel’s strategy, opportunities, and momentum.