Amazon MemoryDB for Redis: Fast performance with sub-millisecond latency and high durability

Amazon Web Services announced the general availability of Amazon MemoryDB for Redis, a fully managed, Redis-compatible, in-memory database. Amazon MemoryDB for Redis enables customers to achieve ultra-fast performance with high availability and durability for their most business-critical applications that require sub-millisecond response times.

With Amazon MemoryDB for Redis, customers can use the same familiar and flexible Redis data structures and application programming interface (API) they use today without having to separately manage a cache and a durable database, or the required underlying infrastructure. There are no up-front commitments or fees to use Amazon MemoryDB for Redis, and customers pay only for the database capacity used.

Today, developers building applications that require high performance at massive scale use microservices, where the application functionality is split into separate, independent services to make the applications easier to deploy, manage, and scale. However, applications built using microservices also increase the complexity of the underlying code base and demand extremely low latency because they often involve hundreds of microservices per user interaction or API call.

Many customers have asked for help running, scaling, and managing their databases for high-performance applications that need to provide real-time user experiences at scale, like ecommerce, online banking, and media and entertainment applications that are built using microservices. To meet these performance needs and streamline code, many developers use the open source, in-memory data store Redis as a cache to speed up application response times.

Redis is popular among developers because of its flexible data structures that simplify the code it takes to model, sort, map, and list data. However, to enable fast performance and flexibility, Redis as a cache trades durability for speed—optimizing for throughput and availability rather than the consistency and durability required in a primary data store. As a result, customers that need ultra-fast performance and durability typically use Redis alongside a database like Amazon Aurora or Amazon DynamoDB.

While some developers might forgo durability and use a cache as a primary data store, they must be prepared to rebuild their data stores when an outage occurs, which is time-consuming, error prone, and results in poor end user experiences.

Amazon MemoryDB for Redis is a fully managed, Redis-compatible, in-memory database that provides low latency, high throughput, and durability at any scale to make it easier to build applications that require a durable database with sub-millisecond latency.

Amazon MemoryDB for Redis stores entire datasets in-memory and can be used as a single, primary database, enabling customers to build high-performance applications with microservices without having to separately manage a cache, durable database, or the required underlying infrastructure. Compatible with the popular Redis API, Amazon MemoryDB for Redis enables developers to quickly build applications using the same familiar Redis application code, data structures, and commands they use today for building microservices applications.

Amazon MemoryDB for Redis automatically scales to provide customers with ultra-low latency at any scale for applications that demand high performance. Data in Amazon MemoryDB for Redis is always encrypted and stored with high durability in a transactional log across multiple Availability Zones (Multi-AZ) to enable fast database recovery and restart without data loss.

“More and more customers have told us they need an easier way to build modern applications with microservices, which demand both extreme performance and durability,” said Raju Gulabani, VP of databases and analytics, AWS.

“With Amazon MemoryDB for Redis, customers can now simplify their architecture with a durable and ultra-fast in-memory database, free from the hassle of managing a separate cache, database, and the underlying infrastructure, to quickly and easily build and scale applications that require real-time interactivity and reinvent customer experiences.”

To get started, customers can easily create an Amazon MemoryDB for Redis cluster in minutes through the AWS Management Console, AWS Command Line Interface (CLI), or AWS Software Development Kit (SDK). Amazon MemoryDB for Redis is available today in US East (N. Virginia), Asia Pacific (Mumbai), Europe (Ireland), and South America (Sao Paulo) Regions, and will expand to additional Regions in the coming months.

Netflix is one of the world’s leading entertainment services with more than 200 million members in over 190 countries enjoying TV series, documentaries, and feature films across a wide variety of genres and languages. “Our media platform uses a microservices architecture, and we are looking for the right database to support some of our platform requirements,” said Charles Zhao, Manager, MCE Media Workflow Infrastructure, Netflix.

“We’re excited about the launch of Amazon MemoryDB for Redis, as it fulfills our need for a durable, in-memory database that supports our short and long-term architectural plans.”

Twilio is the leading cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate real-time customer engagement within their software applications via simple-to-use APIs.

“Our platform sends and receives over 105 billion messages a year across voice, email, SMS, MMS, FB Messenger, WhatsApp, and more. We need a database that can handle this high volume of messages, while also maintaining low latency,” said Andrei Birjukov, Director of Engineering, Twilio.

“Amazon MemoryDB for Redis is highly scalable, easily scaling to more than a hundred terabytes per cluster. As an in-memory database, Amazon MemoryDB for Redis provides the extreme high performance that’s essential for our global platform.”

Cimpress is a strategically focused group of more than a dozen businesses that specialize in mass customization to deliver uniquely personalized products conveniently and affordably.

“Many of our services use Redis with Hangfire for backlog management, and one of our requirements is to guarantee a reply to every request, which could be compromised if there is a chance of data loss during failover when using Redis as the only data storage,” said David Greenberg, Director of Technology, Cimpress.

“With Amazon MemoryDB for Redis, we no longer need to manage both a cache and a database. This simplifies our architecture, reduces operational overhead, and helps us enable the rapid deployment of new services.”

transACT Technology Solutions specializes in end-to-end IT infrastructure and desktop solutions, reinforced by industry-leading technologies. “We help a range of customers with their journey to the cloud, and our clients love Redis APIs and data structures due to their ease of use and flexibility when building mission-critical applications. They are looking for a database that is Redis compatible and provides durability to avoid the risk of data loss,” said Gordon Scobie, Director of Technology Services, transACT Technology Solutions.

“We’re looking forward to the launch of Amazon MemoryDB for Redis, which is the first database to offer the combination of Multi-AZ durability and the versatility of Redis in a single solution.”