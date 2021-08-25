Votiro unveils solution that empowers enterprises to prevent threats from weaponized files

Votiro announced the addition of a Google Chrome and Microsoft Edge browser solution to its Secure File Gateway solution. The new product will empower customer employees to safely download files from the web while eliminating all threats, both known and unknown, from downloaded files without any delays to worker productivity or business operations.

Votiro Secure File Gateway for Web Browser leverages Votiro’s Positive Selection technology to sanitize files, ensuring guaranteed protection from all possible threats, including malware, ransomware, zero-day exploits, and other file-borne threats. The Positive Selection process will dissect each received file and rebuild the file with only the safe elements on a clean file template to deliver a 100% safe document for employees to download and safely use.

The entire process is completely invisible to users, with virtually no latency. Votiro Secure File Gateway for Web Browser is easy to use, is managed centrally according to organization policies, and installs directly onto the web browser, regardless of the operating system the enterprise uses. Additionally, Votiro Secure File Gateway for Web Browser syncs with the current policies set up in Votiro’s Secure File Gateway.

As found in Verizon’s 2021 Data Breach Investigations Report, roughly 90% of the time hackers leveraged web applications as an attack vector, and with 85% of breaches containing a human element—such as clicking on malicious URLs and attachments—it’s no surprise that enterprises cite links as a top concern. Votiro’s Secure File Gateway for Web Browser prevents malware penetration from user-initiated downloadable content, stopping the most malicious attacks being suffered today like ransomware and zero days.

“Businesses depend on files from a wide range of internet sources, everyday uses like CRMs, file hosting services, and corporate and partner websites. These are all potential cyberattacks through compromised files, especially for remote users. We’re proud to release Votiro Secure File Gateway for Web Browser, a single solution that prevents attacks from downloaded files. We empower organizations to securely download files from Chrome and Edge browsers,” said CTO and founder of Votiro, Aviv Grafi. “We enable customers to safely carry on downloading content directly from the internet, without impacting speed or scale of downloads.”

Votiro is also pleased to be joined by Oded Zicherman as the new Vice President, R&D to spearhead product development and drive innovation. Oded Zicherman, a software development manager with over a decade of experience in building inspired R&D groups, improving development processes, and delivering cutting-edge products, has held numerous R&D leadership roles across startups and global software companies, as well as formerly serving in the Israeli Army’s elite 8200 intelligence unit. Zicherman will help Votiro develop and enhance capabilities available within the Secure File Gateway product line, in addition to new features in the pipeline.

Votiro’s Secure File Gateway product line, which includes Secure File Gateway for Email, Web Applications, and Web Browser utilizes Positive Selection technology to sanitize all malicious code and exploit threats while preserving the integrity and functionality of the original file.

Votiro protects against over 150 weaponized file types including .ppt, docs, pdfs and image files, all the way to more complex formats like zipped and password-protected files. Votiro Secure File Gateway for Web Browser is easy to set-up, secure, scalable, and maintains Votiro’s high-performance standards.