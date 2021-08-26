Sam King joins ZeroFox Board of Directors

ZeroFox announced the appointment of Sam King to the ZeroFox Board of Directors. King currently serves as CEO of Veracode, a global provider of application security testing (AST) solutions, and is on the Board of Directors of Progress Software. As an independent director to ZeroFox, she will provide counsel and insight to the ZeroFox team as the company continues its rapid global expansion.

An early member of Veracode, King has played a key role in the company’s growth trajectory over the past 15 years, growing the company from a small startup to the largest provider in the AST market segment. Under her leadership, Veracode has been recognized with numerous industry distinctions, including: eight consecutive years as a leader in the Gartner Magic Quadrant for Application Security Testing, leader in the Forrester Wave: Static Application Security Testing, Q1 2021, Gartner Peer Insights Customer Choice for Application Security, as well as multiple awards from IT Central Station and Trust Radius.

King was recently named winner of the EY Entrepreneur of the Year New England Award and her leadership has been recognized by The Commonwealth Institute and The Boston Globe which cited Veracode as one of the Top 100 Women-Led Businesses in Massachusetts, ranking first among all software companies.

“As the digital threat landscape continues to expand exponentially, organizations worldwide are recognizing the crucial role that external threat intelligence and protection plays in effectively fortifying their security postures,” said King. “ZeroFox has already distinguished itself as an innovator in this rapidly growing market based on its ability to identify and address threats across the public attack surface. As a member of the ZeroFox Board of Directors, I look forward to helping guide the company’s global growth acceleration strategy.”

Prior to Veracode, King held leadership positions in cybersecurity and technology companies including Verisign and Razorfish. She is also a member of the Board of Trustees for the Massachusetts Technology Leadership Council where she was a charter member of the 2030 Challenge, an initiative to double the percentage of Black and Latinx workers in tech jobs in Massachusetts by 2030.

“Sam brings considerable cybersecurity expertise, passion, and an unmatched track record of strong leadership and execution from a high growth cybersecurity SaaS business to our board of directors,” said James C. Foster, Chairman & CEO, ZeroFox. “Her experience and guidance will be invaluable as ZeroFox executes the next phase of its journey and continues to scale the company to protect a growing customer base across the globe.”