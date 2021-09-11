Dinesh Keswani joins CloudBees as CTO

CloudBees named engineering and technology strategy leader Dinesh Keswani as chief technology officer. Keswani most recently served as group CTO at HSBC, one of the world’s largest financial services firms. He takes over the top technology strategy and engineering position at CloudBees during a time of significant growth and expansion for the company.

During his tenure at HSBC, Keswani led the product and engineering teams at Europe’s largest bank, built next-generation platforms that moved operations to the cloud and implemented DevOps at massive enterprise scale. In this role, he worked with HSBC developers and CloudBees leaders to build the bank’s continuous integration capability and create a frictionless developer experience.

“Dinesh’s skills creating digital- and engineering-first cultures are a perfect fit for CloudBees at this pivotal point in our company’s history and growth,” said Stephen DeWitt, CEO of CloudBees. “Our customers are global enterprises that operate at a mind-boggling scale. Dinesh has walked in their shoes and knows what it takes to cut through the complexity and create a software delivery platform that’s built with ‘continuous everything’ in mind. Dinesh will bring a new level of continuous innovation to CloudBees and serve as a catalyst for delivering the next generation in software delivery that’s built for our enterprise customers.”

Prior to working at HSBC, Keswani served as vice president of engineering and information systems at GoDaddy, helping the company achieve a successful IPO and grow to become a global SMB eCommerce powerhouse. Keswani also worked as director of eCommerce, SaaS and API platforms at Intuit, and spent 10 years leading engineering teams at Microsoft and a precursor company, Office Live.

“Working closely with CloudBees throughout the HSBC implementation showed me just how laser focused the team is on innovation and customer success,” Keswani said. “We have the vision and execution to help enterprise customers build next-generation DevOps platforms to quickly and securely turn their ideas into software that creates real business and customer value. It’s not enough to offer a best-in-class solution. It must be a platform that integrates with their existing tools regardless of whether they are operating on-premise, in the cloud or with a hybrid architecture. Companies will either make software delivery modernization a priority or they will be left behind as their competition does. That’s the opportunity in front of us and the one I’m most excited about leading with the entire team at CloudBees.”