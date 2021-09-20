How do you measure the impact of security? Find out at SecTalks 2021

How are businesses learning, collaborating, and applying industry best practices? The half-day SecTalks 2021 virtual cybersecurity conference will look at how to quantify security ROI, major vulnerabilities and threats, and proven strategies to evolve, improve and level up.

Conference agenda: October 6, 2021

10:00 AM – 10:30 AM EDT

Keynote

Cobalt’s Chief Strategy Officer interviews cybersecurity powerhouse Tony Spinelli, who has spent the better part of his 25+ year career developing next gen technology and pioneering methods to secure the public cloud.

10:30 AM – 11:10 AM EDT

The State of Pentesting 2021

Based on 1600+ pentests, Cobalt experts will explore the most widespread vulnerabilities and the setbacks to preventing them.

11:10 AM – 11:20 AM EDT

How to Negotiate: Security Career Tips

Learn the “political knowhow” to handle tough conversations with leadership on budgets, organizational goals, team performance, and hiring. Speakers will explore practical examples and share tips on how to effectively represent security in wider business conversations

11:20 AM – 11:40 AM EDT

Lightning Talk: Presented by Secureframe

Secureframe Lightning Talk: Are your customers asking for a SOC 2 report, but you’re not sure what it is? Confused between SOC 1 vs SOC 2 vs SOC 3? Or are you ready to move up-market to bigger customers, but don’t know to manage security and compliance requirements? Catch this session with Shrav Mehta, Founder and CEO of Secureframe, where he will explain the ins and outs of SOC 2, why founders need it, and how to go about getting it quickly.

11:40 AM – 12:10 PM EDT

The Hidden Insights in Your Pentest Data

How do we compare to other companies in our space? Have we improved our posture compared to 6 months ago? What actual value are we getting out of our pentests? A more thorough look at your pentest data can help answer these questions. Join our speakers as they walk you through metrics, example dashboards, and best practices around pentesting analytics.

12:10 PM – 12:20 PM EDT

Modeling Graphs for Security Analysis

Humans think in terms of resource types, classifications, and the relationships between the resources. In order to answer complex and abstract questions, we must model a system in a similar way to how humans think. Abstracting away details of individual systems allows us to obtain a wider and deeper understanding of our environments that we cannot easily obtain otherwise. In this talk, we will discuss how graphs provide deep insight into systems for security analysis, the complexities around developing uniform models, and open source tooling that JupiterOne has created to maximize visibility and simplify security operations.

12:20 PM – 12:45 PM EDT

Networking Break

Connect with other attendees, but with a twist: share the cybersecurity resources (books, blogs, podcasts, you name it!) that have helped you tackle challenges, develop as a professional, or build a stellar team.

12:45 PM – 12:55 PM EDT

Compliance Automation: The Past, Present & Future of Information Security Audit

Matt Cooper, Vanta’s Security Expert will cover the evolving compliance automation landscape. This session will catch you up on what compliance automation is, where the industry is headed, and tangible takeaways that you can take back to your organization.

12:55 PM – 01:15 PM EDT

Make Security Stronger: Creating More Efficient Workflows

As the move to DevSecOps accelerates, security workflows strain to be faster, more agile, and collaborative. This session will focus on one team’s strategy to meet these demands with the right combination of tools and human ingenuity.

01:15 PM – 01:25 PM EDT

Lightning Talk: Speaker TBC

Lightning Talks highlight key security topics with concise, actionable takeaways from Cobalt partners.

01:25 PM – 01:45 PM EDT

Cybersecurity in the Boardroom

What are the most important security data points I should bring to a board meeting? Any dos and don’ts on how to handle M&A activity? A panel of C-suite executives answer these questions and more.

01:45 PM – 02:15 PM EDT

Speak My Language: How to Talk Security to Different Audiences

One topic. Four different audiences. Get practical tips on how to strategically position security in your organization and get support from vastly different stakeholders: developers; C-suite execs; a board member; the finance department.