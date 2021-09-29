DataDome enhances its online fraud and bot management solution

DataDome launched a new version of DataDome Online Fraud & Bot Management. This enhanced solution provides even more detailed, actionable insight into the specific threats businesses face – and that DataDome blocks – in real-time, as well as a benchmark of how threat levels compare to others in their industry.

“By now, it’s well established that bots account for a significant portion of mobile and web traffic, and businesses are aware of the problem,” said Benjamin Fabre, co-founder, and CTO, DataDome. “But knowing you have a problem and understanding the specific threats bots & online fraud represent are two different things. Bots have grown so sophisticated, they are now specialized by threat. This means each type of threat requires a tailored response across the board. Full endpoint protection, including mobile applications, websites, and APIs, is critical. Bots and hackers alike will find and target any weak link in your applications.”

According to the research and advisory firm Gartner, bot traffic continues to rise, along with the increasing sophistication of bots. Attackers leverage these bots to automate their attacks onto enterprises’ online assets by using DDoS, scraping, scalping, credential stuffing and account fraud, along with card fraud. Today’s specialized bots require ever-improving sophistication in detection and mitigation, as well as reporting and analytics.

The new version of DataDome Online Fraud & Bot Management combines new insights with established customer favorites in a sleek new interface and notification platform. With one click, users can now dive into each attack to better understand its trajectory and report back with actionable insights around cyber threats.

Key features include:

Comprehensive threat analysis with industry benchmarks : The enhanced solution now allows users to understand at a glance, across any or all endpoints, when an attack happened, its duration, where the attack originated from, the domains and specific endpoints targeted, the top five targeted URLs, and how the threat level compares to similar attacks within the same industry.

: The enhanced solution now allows users to understand at a glance, across any or all endpoints, when an attack happened, its duration, where the attack originated from, the domains and specific endpoints targeted, the top five targeted URLs, and how the threat level compares to similar attacks within the same industry. Data lake exploration : Users can take a deep dive into detailed data — including IP addresses, countries of origin, user agents, referrer domains, rules, rule types, session IDs and more — and try scenarios on 30 days’ worth of live traffic, instantly.

: Users can take a deep dive into detailed data — including IP addresses, countries of origin, user agents, referrer domains, rules, rule types, session IDs and more — and try scenarios on 30 days’ worth of live traffic, instantly. Access control: Organizations can define and activate a response strategy based on threat types, then let DataDome do the heavy lifting.

“Our new release empowers businesses with the data they need to go on the offense against online fraud, which ultimately reduces wasted man hours and customer churn. It’s a win for everybody — except for fraudsters and threat actors,” said Fabien Grenier, co-founder and CEO of DataDome.

DataDome’s AI-powered bot detection engine processes more than a trillion pieces of data every day, from 25 worldwide points of presence, to provide full endpoint protection in real-time against online fraud, including web scraping, account takeover, Layer 7 DDoS, and payment fraud. Its ease of use and advanced capabilities has earned praise from Forrester and users alike.