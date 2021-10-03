Arctic Wolf expands its security awareness and training program with Habitu8

Arctic Wolf announced the advancement of Arctic Wolf Managed Security Awareness with the acquisition of training platform Habitu8. Managed Security Awareness is the latest addition to the Arctic Wolf Security Operations platform, a security awareness and training program delivered as a concierge service.

Co-founded in 2017 by security awareness and training expert, Jason Hoenich, Habitu8 leads the industry in producing security training and awareness programs with a Hollywood-style aesthetic. This entertaining and engaging style pioneered by Hoenich has proven extremely effective in fortifying the human element in security, as phishing and ransomware attacks continue to break through on a daily basis.

Combined with the Managed Security Awareness offering and the concierge delivery model of the Arctic Wolf Platform, the company empowers customers with training and awareness programs and effectively harden human defenses in today’s evolving threat landscape.

“The overwhelming majority of cybersecurity events target users with increasingly more sophisticated tactics, and we know that training and awareness programs are a cornerstone in ending cyber risk. Unfortunately, the content that most security programs offer is low-grade, often tedious, and ultimately doesn’t effectively serve the needs of modern users who expect on-demand and high-quality experiences like Netflix,” said Nick Schneider, president and chief executive officer, Arctic Wolf.

“With the addition of Habitu8 to the Arctic Wolf Platform, we will deliver modern, high-quality security awareness and training programs as a managed service, which combined with our expert concierge guidance will significantly strengthen customers’ overall security operations.”

Arctic Wolf Managed Security Awareness has seen explosive customer demand across mid-market and enterprise organizations, and has been delivered to hundreds of customers already, within just months of its public debut in May 2021. Named one of the hottest new products of the year by CRN, the solution addresses the most common cyberthreats by influencing behavior and fostering a security culture throughout the enterprise, via a microlearning strategy.

The addition of Habitu8 will further enrich a robust stream of live action and animated content and will propel customers to higher levels of security maturity. Powered by the Arctic Wolf Platform, customers can now access this advanced solution with ease and achieve broad visibility across endpoint, network, cloud, and human threat surfaces.

Following the acquisition, founder Jason Hoenich will join the Arctic Wolf team as vice president of Service Delivery and will lead security awareness management and delivery. Jason is an award-winning thought leader in the security awareness and training sector. He is the creator and producer of the popular Hashtag Awareness video series and brings more than a decade of experience developing world-class awareness programs for companies such as The Walt Disney Company, Activision Blizzard, and Sony Pictures Entertainment.

“I’m excited to join the Arctic Wolf ‘Pack’ and to bring Habitu8’s award-winning content model and library to the leading security awareness and training platform,” added Hoenich. “Data tells us that humans need ongoing, engaging and memorable content to retain and resonate with training concepts. I am confident that combining the power of Arctic Wolf Managed Security Awareness and the Arctic Wolf Platform with our Hollywood-style content will make this the most effective and sought-after solution on the market for customers of all sizes.”