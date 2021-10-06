Abnormal Security ICES platform protects against the full spectrum of email attacks

Abnormal Security announced the Abnormal Integrated Cloud Email Security (ICES) platform. Abnormal ICES is an all-in-one email security platform that provides precision against the full spectrum of email attacks.

Powered by Behavioral AI technology and deeply integrated with Microsoft 365, Abnormal unifies and simplifies customers’ email security architecture by removing the need for multiple email security products, modernizing the end-user experience, and reducing threats that arrive in employees’ mailboxes by 10x.

For many organizations, today’s email environment is complex, costly, and inadequate. Before Abnormal ICES, those who wanted comprehensive inbound email protection were stuck with multiple products and incompatible architectures, often forcing them to disable Microsoft 365’s native protection and creating high overhead for security teams and end users.

Now, organizations can simplify their stack by eliminating the redundant email gateway layer and reenabling Microsoft’s cloud gateway capabilities. Organizations can use Abnormal ICES to unify their entire inbound email security defenses, from email hygiene to zero-day advanced attacks, while also improving the end-user experience for the security team.

Behavioral AI delivers protection against spam, graymail, phishing, malware, and social-engineering attacks

Abnormal ICES provides protection against the full spectrum of inbound email threats. It understands known good behavior by profiling end users and vendors, their behavior, content, and tone, making it effective at detecting anomalies and blocking all attacks.

Abnormal has expanded its protection to block high-volume, low-impact email hygiene threats such as spam and graymail; deliver a new approach for detecting malware attacks using behavioral analysis; and improve detection of targeted phishing and social engineering attacks. Abnormal ICES is the only cloud-native solution to defend against all email attacks, including external and lateral phishing, employee and VIP impersonation, invoice and payment fraud, vendor email compromise, cloud account takeover, malware and ransomware, and spam and graymail.

“When we started Abnormal three years ago, we had a vision for combating the most difficult cybersecurity threats with behavioral AI, a technology the founders had been working on for a decade,” said Evan Reiser, Founder and CEO, Abnormal Security. “We knew traditional threat intelligence approaches weren’t working. We started out by applying behavioral AI to advanced email attacks, then expanded to malicious account takeovers, followed by supply chain protection. Today, I’m pleased to announce our most ambitious project to date: enabling customers to harness the power of behavioral AI to block the full spectrum of email attacks in a platform built from the ground up to integrate with Microsoft 365.”

Unifies email security and the customer experience, via AI and deep Microsoft integration, for security teams and end users

Abnormal ICES ushers in the most modern security customer experience tailored for today’s workforce. A combination of AI and deep integration with Microsoft 365 eliminates many layers of cost and complexity, while realizing a consumer-grade email experience. Abnormal ICES provides a consolidated, single-pane-of-glass dashboard across both Microsoft and Abnormal for a 360-degree view on the entire email stream.

With Abnormal ICES’ new end-user controls natively embedded into Outlook and Microsoft 365, end users no longer have to leave Outlook or their mobile mail client to manage false positives, which is historically a poor user experience and prone to consuming help desk cycles. With Abnormal Security’s automatic folder remediation feature, spam and graymail are remediated to junk and promotions folders, automatically tailored to end-user’s personal preferences.

“We’ve deprecated our email gateway, and now rely on Microsoft and Abnormal for protection. We’ve enabled gateway functionality in Microsoft 365, which had been disabled when our gateway was active,” said Justin Yoshimura, CEO, CSC Generation, which owns Sur La Table, Z Gallerie, and One Kings Lane.

“We’re already paying for it, so we should use it. Microsoft and Abnormal now unify email security into a single solution, with Microsoft’s threat intelligence stopping the baseline and Abnormal blocking everything else. Abnormal’s one-click evaluation allowed our team to easily compare the effectiveness of our former gateway versus Microsoft and Abnormal. I’m getting better protection, there’s less work for our security team, and it costs me less than it did previously.”

“The security of our email is vital to protect not just us, but also our suppliers and customers,” said Benjamin Corll, VP of Cyber Security, Coats. “As fraudulent email threats become increasingly more sophisticated, we need enhanced security. Abnormal has created a secure email infrastructure for trusted communications across our company. With the introduction of ICES, Abnormal has stepped up its game even further to combat the complexity of evolving email attacks. Abnormal is committed to ensuring our business is as protected as possible which brings us great peace of mind.”

Abnormal ICES also provides complete SOC automation that handles the triage and remediation of user-reported phishing attacks. In contrast with traditional secure email gateways, Abnormal ICES automatically investigates every submission, completely remediates malicious email campaigns, and notifies end users. Combined with Abnormal’s automatic account takeover detection and remediation, Abnormal ICES enables security teams to increase their response time, save time, money, and energy, and focus on more strategic initiatives.

Abnormal ICES is available immediately for qualified Microsoft 365 and Google Workplace customers.