Tessian Architect offers protection against data loss through email

Human Layer Security company Tessian has launched Tessian Architect, a new policy engine for real-time email data loss prevention (DLP). It provides automatic and custom policy capabilities, and real-time visibility into data loss events, without the cumbersome, manual rules found in traditional DLP solutions.

The solution combines traditional elements of DLP policies with intelligent policies that leverage machine learning and behavioral analysis, to provide custom protection against sensitive data loss. As a result, Tessian now offers organizations complete protection against data loss through email – whether it’s accidental data loss and sensitive data exfiltration to unauthorized parties.

With Tessian Architect in place, the guesswork of building DLP policies is removed. Administrators can quickly and easily build DLP policies to meet basic and advanced data loss requirements, including establishing and maintaining regulatory compliance. Customers can choose from pre-built policies that solve for their specific use cases or industry requirements, or build their own policies to meet their organization’s unique protection needs. This can all be done within a matter of hours.

The solution also enables security and risk management teams to quickly determine what types of data loss are most prevalent in their organization, enabling them to proactively mitigate specific threats in the business.

And while many DLP solutions simply just report on data loss events, Tessian actually helps reduce risk, by warning employees about threats in real-time. For example, if an employee negligently sends emails to a personal account or maliciously steals company intellectual property, Tessian automatically alerts the person before the email is sent with a warning that educates them about exfiltration, reinforces company policies, and nudges staff toward safe email behavior.

Ed Bishop, Chief Technology Officer at Tessian said, “Legacy DLP is quickly becoming an antiquated technology that isn’t evolving to meet the needs of organizations today. Even with legacy DLP in place, data breaches continue to happen. What’s more, static policies are not as effective as companies need them to be; they tend to be severely limited, don’t account for unknown anomalies and restrict employees’ productivity. The next generation of DLP is fundamentally about shifting away from a static, rules-based approach to a dynamic, behavioral approach that can address the specific context of each potential data loss incident. This is real data protection.”

Speaking about overcoming the DLP challenges enterprises face today, Rob Hyde, Chief Information Security Officer at Schroders explained, “Traditional DLP has a low return on investment, and it’s expensive to run. It does stop some malicious emails, but it’s very low volume. On the other end of the spectrum, you have Tessian. It’s stopping data loss every day.”