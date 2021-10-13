Is your Elasticsearch data protected from hackers and common attacks like search injections? Join data security expert and CEO of IronCore Labs Patrick Walsh on November 4th for a webinar on using application-layer encryption and encrypted search to secure the sensitive data in your search service. Learn how to protect your data in Elasticsearch from ransomware extortion, scraping, and more.

If you have sensitive data in Elasticsearch or OpenSearch, this webinar is for you. You’ll learn about:

Common attacks against Elasticsearch, including injection attacks, exploitation of misconfiguration, ransomware extortion and document reassembly

Issues with permissioning and segmenting data in Elasticsearch

The basics of application-layer encryption and encrypted search

The solutions landscape and your options to

How to use encrypted search to protect your Elasticsearch index

About the presenter

Patrick Walsh has more than 20 years of experience building security products and enterprise SaaS solutions. Most recently he ran an Engineering division at Oracle, delivering features and business results to the world’s largest companies. Patrick now leads IronCore Labs, a data control and privacy platform that helps businesses gain control of their data and meet increasingly stringent data protection needs.

Attend the webinar: How to secure your sensitive data in Elasticsearch.