Alation acquires Lyngo Analytics to help organizations drive data culture

Alation announced the acquisition of Lyngo Analytics, a Los Altos, Calif.-based data insights company. The acquisition will elevate the business user experience within the data catalog, scale data intelligence, and help organizations drive data culture. Lyngo Analytics CEO and co-founder Jennifer Wu and CTO and co-founder Joachim Rahmfeld will join the company.

Lyngo Analytics uses a natural language interface to empower users to discover data and insights by asking questions using simple, familiar business terms. Alation offers an intelligent and user-friendly machine-learning data catalog. And by integrating Lyngo Analytics’ artificial intelligence (AI) and machine-learning (ML) technology into its platform, Alation deepens its support for the non-technical user, converting natural language questions into SQL.

The integration lowers the barrier to entry for business users. Now, they can acquire and develop data-driven insights from across an enterprise’s broad range of data sources. This means even data consumers without SQL expertise can ask questions in natural language and find data and insights without the support of data analysts. The acquisition will help organizations drive data culture by putting data and analytics into the hands of the masses.

Wu will join Alation as Senior Director of Product Management, where she will be responsible for product strategy and delivery for natural language data search, discovery, and exploration experiences. Rahmfeld, who is also a part-time, graduate-level deep learning and natural language processing lecturer at UC Berkeley’s Master of Information and Data Science Program, will be Senior Director of AI/ML Research.

He will be responsible for Alation’s AI and machine learning center of excellence, building both platform and application experiences that leverage AI and ML to enhance Alation’s value for business and technical users.

“Alation created the first machine learning data catalog and we’re known for providing the most user-friendly interface on the market,” said Raj Gossain, Chief Product Officer, Alation. “With this acquisition, we’re building on the best. We’re doubling down on key aspects of the platform that will help drive data culture and spur innovation and growth. Jennifer and Joachim developed a unique solution for a complex data and analytics issue, and I’m excited to welcome them to the Alation team.”

The acquisition is the latest milestone for Alation, which announced a $110 million Series D funding round and a $1.2 billion market valuation in June 2021. Alation is growing quickly, earning the trust of nearly 300 customers, including leading global brands such as Cisco, Exelon, GE Aviation, Munich Re, NASDAQ, and Pfizer.

The company has more than 450 employees globally and is hiring. Recently, Alation was named a leader in The Forrester Wave: Data Governance Solutions, Q3 2021 report and Snowflake’s Data Governance Partner of the Year.