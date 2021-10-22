Graylog Security provides security teams with ML-based anomaly detection solutions

Graylog, a global provider of next-generation log management and SIEM solutions, is announcing Graylog Security. Designed to overcome legacy Security Information & Event Management (SIEM) challenges, Graylog’s scalable, flexible cybersecurity platform makes security analysts’ jobs easier and faster.

With SIEM, Anomaly Detection, and User Entity Behavior Analytics (UEBA) capabilities, Graylog’s security solution will provide security teams with confidence, productivity, and expertise to mitigate risks caused by insider threats, credential-based attacks, and other cyber threats.

“Too often, security analysts struggle with SIEM and log management solutions that are complex, slow, noisy, rigid, unscalable, and expensive,” said Andy Grolnick, CEO of Graylog. “Graylog Security overcomes these long-time challenges and provides the right path for security success.”

This is backed up by research showing that many systems continue to go unmonitored and, on average, 37% of security alerts go uninvestigated due to security analysts being overwhelmed. (Voice of the Enterprise: Information Security, Vendor Evaluations Advisory Report, published by 451 Research, October 8, 2021).

For security professionals who need technology to make their jobs easier, not more complex, Graylog Security provides a user experience that adapts to customer environments and grows as the business grows.

Graylog Security provides:

90%+ reduction in false-positive security alerts through UEBA/Anomaly Detection

Over 50 pre-built security scenarios based on MITRE ATT&CK and Intelligence Community standards plus real-life adversarial examples

Implementation times with a Machine Learning engine that self-trains with only 7 days of historical data and improves over time without manual tuning

User-friendly investigation capabilities paired with Graylog’s search engine to get to the root cause and eliminate security risks in minutes or hours, not weeks or months

Risk models that identify metrics dynamically, adapting to an organization and its priorities to ensure the most critical alerts are addressed first

Integration with Security Orchestration, Automation, and Response (SOAR) platforms

With its ease of use, speed, and proactive security that scales up and down, and built-in expertise that eliminates the need and cost of hiring a Ph.D. Data Scientist, Graylog Security is the solution for those new to SIEM or those frustrated by their current SIEM offerings.

Graylog Security can be purchased directly through Graylog or through the Graylog Partner Network, which is ready to help security professionals worldwide tailor their experience to get the most out of Graylog.