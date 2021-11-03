(IN)SECURE Magazine issue 70 released

(IN)SECURE Magazine is a free digital security publication discussing some of the hottest information security topics. Issue 70 has been released today.
It’s a free download, no registration required.
Table of contents
- How to develop a skilled cybersecurity team
- Securing your WordPress website against ransomware attacks
- The warning signs of burnout and how to deal with it
- How to prevent corporate credentials ending up on the dark web
- Risky business: Steps for building an effective GRC program
- A remedial approach to destructive IoT hacks
- Zero trust: Bringing security up to speed for the “work-from-anywhere” age
- What is the HIPAA Security Rule? Three safeguards to have in place
- Why automated pentesting won’t fix the cybersecurity skills gap
- What are the post-pandemic security concerns for IT pros and their organizations
- Vulnerability management is facing three core problems: Here’s how to solve them
- How building a world class SOC can alleviate security team burnout
- Top tips for preventing SQL injection attacks
Get the latest issue of (IN)SECURE Magazine and subscribe for free.