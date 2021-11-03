Mirko Zorz
(IN)SECURE Magazine issue 70 released

(IN)SECURE Magazine is a free digital security publication discussing some of the hottest information security topics. Issue 70 has been released today.
Table of contents

  • How to develop a skilled cybersecurity team
  • Securing your WordPress website against ransomware attacks
  • The warning signs of burnout and how to deal with it
  • How to prevent corporate credentials ending up on the dark web
  • Risky business: Steps for building an effective GRC program
  • ​A ​remedial approach to destructive IoT hacks
  • Zero trust: Bringing security up to speed for the “work-from-anywhere” age
  • What is the HIPAA Security Rule? Three safeguards to have in place
  • Why automated pentesting won’t fix the cybersecurity skills gap
  • What are the post-pandemic security concerns for IT pros and their organizations
  • Vulnerability management is facing three core problems: Here’s how to solve them
  • How building a world class SOC can alleviate security team burnout
  • Top tips for preventing SQL injection attacks

