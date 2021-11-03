ISSUE 70 (November 2021)
Risky business
Issue 70 Contributors
Dan Anconina
CISO & Operations Technology Leader, XM Cyber
Stephen Cavey
Chief Evangelist, Ground Labs
Darren Fields
Regional Vice President Cloud Networking EMEA, Citrix
Sascha Giese
Head Geek, SolarWinds
Jon Hencinski
Director of Global Operations, Expel
Thomas Mackenzie
CEO, RankedRight
Raz Rafaeli
CEO, Secret Double Octopus
Chris Rouland
CEO, Phosphorus Cybersecurity
Faiz Shuja
Co-founder, SIRP
Brian Vermeer
Developer Advocate, Snyk
Ning Wang
CEO, Offensive Security
Mike Welch
Managing Director of Strategy and Risk, MorganFranklin Consulting

Read issue 70 now
Table of contents

  • How to develop a skilled cybersecurity team
  • Securing your WordPress website against ransomware attacks
  • The warning signs of burnout and how to deal with it
  • How to prevent corporate credentials ending up on the dark web
  • Risky business: Steps for building an effective GRC program
  • ​A ​remedial approach to destructive IoT hacks
  • Zero trust: Bringing security up to speed for the “work-from-anywhere” age
  • What is the HIPAA Security Rule? Three safeguards to have in place
  • Why automated pentesting won’t fix the cybersecurity skills gap
  • What are the post-pandemic security concerns for IT pros and their organizations
  • Vulnerability management is facing three core problems: Here’s how to solve them
  • How building a world class SOC can alleviate security team burnout
  • Top tips for preventing SQL injection attacks

Sponsors

(IN)SECURE Magazine archive

