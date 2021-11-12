Christine Alpers joins Appfire as General Counsel

Appfire announced that Christine Alpers joined the company as General Counsel to lead and scale the company’s global legal strategy and function.

“Christine’s legal and strategic acumen, combined with her depth of experience in the software industry, align with the largest growth opportunity in Appfire’s history,” said Bob Nicholson, President and COO of Appfire. “We’re grateful that we have the benefit of Christine’s expertise and guidance as we continue our journey.”

Christine brings more than 25 years of corporate legal experience spanning both privately held and public technology companies. She most recently served as General Counsel at Acquia, where she oversaw all legal matters across the company’s global operation, including the $1 billion sale of Acquia to Vista Equity Partners. Managing a team of attorneys, Christine helped Acquia grow from 250 employees to more than 1,200 employees.

“This is an important chapter in Appfire’s history and I am excited to work with the leadership team as we continue to innovate, pursue acquisitions, and further develop our winning team,” said Christine Alpers.

Previously, Christine spent eight years at TIBCO as the Director of Legal for the Commercial Contracts Team. Christine holds a Juris Doctorate from Suffolk University Law School as well as bachelor’s and master’s degrees from the University of Massachusetts, and she studied languages at the Jagiellonian University in Krakow.