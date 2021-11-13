CWS partners with Fugue to close security gaps with end-to-end policy as code enforcement

CWS has partnered with Fugue to deliver developer-first cloud security for time-sensitive and mission-critical cloud deployments. Using the same policies for infrastructure as code checks and the cloud runtime environment, Fugue’s SaaS platform secures cloud infrastructure at every stage of the software development life cycle.

Together, CWS and Fugue are focused on the rapid delivery of secure cloud infrastructure, starting with a large telecommunications company and resulting in a 90% faster deployment using 50% fewer engineering resources.

“Time and again we see critical cloud initiatives get bogged down in time-consuming enterprise security processes that kill development velocity,” said Rajat Sharma, founder of CWS. “After evaluating a number of tools, Fugue was the only one that addressed cloud security end-to-end using the same set of policies, reducing delivery times for security-critical cloud infrastructure from months to days and requiring only a fraction of the engineering investment previously needed.”

“Security is the rate-limiting factor for how fast enterprises can go in the cloud, and key to changing this is developer-centric security based on policy as code and automated enforcement,” said Josh Stella, co-founder and CEO of Fugue. “CWS has a track record of helping engineering teams innovate fast in challenging regulatory environments, and we’re thrilled they’ve chosen Fugue as their platform for operationalizing cloud security across the software development life cycle.”

About the Fugue SaaS Platform

Fugue is a platform with a single policy engine so engineering teams can operationalize cloud security pre- and post-deployment.

Infrastructure as Code (IaC) security . Fugue provides IaC security for cloud resource configurations (Terraform; AWS CloudFormation) and container orchestration (Kubernetes Manifests). Cloud engineers can check their IaC configurations locally and develop custom enterprise policies using Fugue’s Unified Policy Engine, built on Open Policy Agent, the open standard for policy as code. Enterprises can centrally manage policies and ensure consistent enforcement across the organization.

Cloud native security. Fugue detects common and complex cloud misconfiguration vulnerabilities before malicious hackers can find and exploit them. Fugue's unified policy engine supports multi-resource rules that can evaluate configurations in context and identify vulnerabilities such as overly broad identity and access management (IAM) policies and user permissions. Teams can investigate cloud indicators of compromise (IoCs) and create a forensic audit trail of all cloud resource changes over time.