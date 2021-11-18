authID.ai appoints Neepa Patel to its Board of Directors

authID.ai announced that it has named Neepa Patel to its Board of Directors. She will become the Company’s fifth independent director, joining seven other executives from senior managerial roles spanning IT consulting, operations, risk, accounting, and nancial services.

Drawing on fifteen years of experience in next generation blockchain systems and regulatory compliance, Patel deepens the Board’s expertise in disruptive enterprise technologies and compliance. Since 2020, she has served as CEO of Themis, a leading digital governance and compliance solutions provider she founded to help companies accelerate partnerships with vendors, banks and ntechs using modules to manage policies, procedures, and controls.

Previously, Patel served as Head of Compliance of enterprise technology and services provider R3, where she designed regulatory compliance protocols and identied regulatory product opportunities using distributed ledger and blockchain technology. She also supported the development of digital asset regulations for several industry groups.

Prior to joining R3, Patel was Vice President in Risk Management for Corporate Finance at Deutsche Bank and Director of Bank Compliance at Morgan Stanley. She began her career as a Bank Examiner for the Ofce of the Comptroller of the Currency on the foreign bank supervision and community bank teams.

“authID is at the forefront of a rapid evolution in identity assurance and security, one that must balance uncompromised data privacy needs with awless customer experience,” Patel said. “The company is pioneering an important new use case for facial biometrics, and it is well-positioned to capitalize on the digital transformation happening across all industries and geographies. I look forward to supporting the company as it begins its next phase of growth as a public company.”