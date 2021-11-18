Karlsgate and LexisNexis Risk Solutions deliver secure patient data for healthcare

Karlsgate announced that it is partnering with the Health Care business of LexisNexis Risk Solutions to introduce a secure identity resolution platform for the healthcare market.

Securing patient identities remains an industry focus spurred by HIPAA, yet it often prohibits the ability of organizations to conduct other clinical and operational functions that would benefit all stakeholders.

Using Karlsgate’s advanced data sharing capabilities in a zero-trust environment ensures efficient and compliant connectivity for all partners while removing the burden on providers of managing multiple custom data integrations. The ability for data owners to retain custody over sensitive data while sharing specific insights has been the cornerstone of Karlsgate’s solutions.

“We’re excited to be working with the Health Care business of LexisNexis Risk Solutions in their journey to pioneer an identity resolution offering that enables data sharing while protecting personal identities,” said Brian Mullin, CEO for Karlsgate. “The more secure, accurate and efficient we make bringing diverse data sets together, the quicker progress will be made improving health outcomes through the power of data.”

“LexisNexis Risk Solutions is dedicated to seeing that each aspect of the patient experience is protected,” said Jeff Diamond, President and General Manager of the Health Care business of LexisNexis Risk Solutions. “Karlsgate is a proven leader in enabling secure data sharing with their privacy-by-design platform and we look forward to integrating this expertise to put the power of analytics to work across healthcare.”