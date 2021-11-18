KeyCaliber raises $2.6M to accelerate platform development and propel go-to-market channels

KeyCaliber announced its $2.6M seed funding from leading venture capital firms Lytical Ventures, Unusual Ventures, and HearstLab as well as accomplished cybersecurity industry experts and entrepreneurs including Brian NeSmith (co-founder of Arctic Wolf), Sumit Agarwal (co-founder of Shape Security), and Dov Yoran (co-founder of ThreatGrid).

This initial funding will be used to bring on key technical and sales hires, accelerate platform development, and propel go-to-market channels to modernize security, resilience, and readiness assessments across the enterprise.

As an industry, we have devoted ample resources to understanding the adversary, but we aren’t answering even the most basic questions about our own environments. The traditional method of identifying critical assets, the ‘Crown Jewels’, requires manually-intensive interviews and questionnaires and that approach just can’t keep up with today’s dynamic and complex hybrid environments.” said Roselle Safran, Founder and CEO of KeyCaliber. “Our technology leverages our customers’ cybersecurity telemetry and our machine learning models to automate Crown Jewels assessments. Organizations can finally track and protect their Crown Jewels automatically, continuously, and in real time.”

Security programs are only as effective as their foundation. “Self-awareness is crucial and KeyCaliber reveals the highest value assets and their respective risk assessments. There is a massive market opportunity in solving this problem with a sophisticated, automated solution.” said Lucas Nelson, Partner at Lytical Ventures. “Our investment will fuel the expansion of their world class team and the continued build out of their cloud-native technology already validated by Fortune 1000 companies.”

“I am honored to be a part of the team that will make a major impact in leveling the playing field for today’s security teams,” stated Tom McDonough, a KeyCaliber Advisor and former Sourcefire Senior Executive. “KeyCaliber is addressing an existential problem for cybersecurity leaders who struggle to get a holistic view of their critical assets. Their solution is operational, scalable and uniquely relevant for today’s IT operating environment.“

KeyCaliber is a female-founded startup led by Roselle Safran, former cybersecurity operations leader at the Executive Office of the President during the Obama Administration. The company has been quietly working with cybersecurity programs and design partners to architect and develop data science-based capabilities that enable security leaders to maximize resources and readily align security operations with business operations.

KeyCaliber has now emerged with machine learning models that can analyze data generated by the security stack to automatically produce new insights that were previously unattainable: a full asset inventory that highlights the Crown Jewels, as well as the pathways, real-time risks, and controls for each Crown Jewel.

With this actionable information, vulnerability management teams can prioritize patching, security operations teams can prioritize alerts, security engineering teams can prioritize coverage gaps, and security leaders can both prioritize budget spend and better measure the value and improvements in their security programs.