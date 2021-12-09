What cybersecurity trends do company executives expect to see next year?

Query.AI announced the publication of the company’s six predictions for the cybersecurity industry in 2022.

“The most obvious factor influencing what we’ll see in the world of cybersecurity next year is the COVID-19 pandemic,” said Andrew Maloney, Query.AI COO.

“Security teams will be forced to bridge all the security gaps introduced by organizations’ rush to digitally transform. Aside from this, though, we’ll see a major shift in regard to how organizations hire cybersecurity talent, store their data, and construct their security architecture – a trend that I like to call ‘The Great Migration’ of people, data, and technology.

“Across the board, we’ll see organizations rethink the tools, processes, and strategies they’ve traditionally used and put a new security plan in place that will help them better defend against today’s advanced cybercriminals and build a resiliency strategy customized for the new digital world we live in.”

The 2022 cybersecurity predictions

2022 will be the year of “COVID security cleanup”

When COVID-19 forced organizations to transform their business models practically overnight, companies deployed a variety of new technologies in a sprint to sustain operations, often leaving security as an afterthought. This has left CISOs with a big mess to clean up: plugging all the security holes introduced by organizations’ rush to digitally transform.

XDR will die on the vine as a single provider solution

Despite promises from extended detection and response (XDR) vendors, given today’s dispersed data and siloed security tools, no one technology provider can possibly have all the capabilities needed for security analysts to efficiently perform investigations. The only way XDR will work as intended is if XDR vendors decide to partner in areas where they don’t have convergence or capabilities.

“The Great Migration” of people

To overcome the cybersecurity skills gap, organizations will look for talent in more cost-effective locations across the U.S. Organizations are tired of battling the competitive talent pool in traditional tech hotspots, such as Silicon Valley and Austin. This frustration, in combination with the newfound remote workforce, will spawn a talent migration in 2022, where more organizations will build out their teams and close the cybersecurity skills gap by tapping talent in more cost-effective locations across the U.S.

“The Great Migration” of data

More organizations will move on-premises data to the cloud. While many organizations made their entrance into or expanded their presence in the cloud world over the past few years, in 2022, we’ll see organizations continue to shed their on-premises footprint, further expand their cloud presence, and migrate more on-premises data to the cloud. As they do so, establishing and maintaining data visibility across silos will be paramount to reaping the benefits of the cloud without any of the associated security risks.

“The Great Migration” of technology

Customer demand for API integrations will increase. Market demand for security providers that offer API integrations and technologies will increase, and more companies will begin to evolve their security infrastructure to take advantage of numerous best-of-breed security solutions via APIs.

A day of reckoning will come for organizations using data centralization

Given today’s volume and variety of data across many disparate locations, the concept of universal data centralization and a single pane of glass is no longer a viable one. Today, organizations must modernize their security operations to deal with decentralized, distributed data from a variety of tools and platforms, and this means thinking outside the box.