Rewind recovers and protects vital data with Backups for Microsoft 365

Rewind launched Backups for Microsoft 365, an automated backup and data recovery tool that protects data created in Microsoft’s suite of online productivity apps.

The addition of Backups for Microsoft 365, is another step forward in Rewind’s journey to backing up the entire cloud and becoming the leading data recovery provider for SaaS solutions.

“We think that most companies will be a SaaS company or built with these tools in the next 10 years; businesses will increasingly rely on a range of SaaS applications to run day-to-day operations,” said Mike Potter, CEO and co-founder of Rewind. “As these SaaS applications become the cornerstone of business operations, the ability to protect and recover vital data in case of an accident or cyberattack is essential.”

Backups for Microsoft 365 protects four critical applications within the popular SaaS tool:

Exchange: The emails and calendars of users

SharePoint: The sites created by users to share documents with colleagues, partners and customers

OneDrive for Business: Online file storage that can be accessed from anywhere

Groups & Teams: All group chats and online meetings

The majority of SaaS tools, including Microsoft 365, are governed by the Shared Responsibility Model of cloud computing. SaaS applications can restore data in the event of platform-wide issues. However, they can’t automatically restore user-level data if it is deleted or compromised.

This limitation is specifically mentioned in Microsoft’s Service Agreement. Permanent data loss in SaaS can be caused by human error, cyber attacks, and third-party integrations. Rewind’s own research has shown that over 40 percent of SaaS users have permanently lost data.

This announcement comes after Rewind successfully raised a USD $65 million Series B round of financing in September, led by New York-based global private equity and venture capital firm Insight Partners. Rewind also recently completed its SOC 2 Type 1 certification last month.

Rewind currently provides backup and restoration software for BigCommerce, GitHub, QuickBooks Online, Shopify, Shopify Plus, and Trello, and plans to launch Backups for Jira in 2022. Existing Rewind customers, who bundle Microsoft 365 with their current services, will receive a discount on this new product.