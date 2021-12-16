Karen Buffo joins Anomali as CMO

Anomali announced that cybersecurity industry veteran Karen Buffo has been appointed to the position of Chief Marketing Officer (CMO).

Buffo brings more than two decades of experience from global public enterprise and security companies to lead Anomali’s marketing strategy during a period of rapid expansion, as demand for Anomali cyber defense solutions skyrockets across the globe.

“Karen is an admired and respected marketing leader with a rich career focused on building and expanding business for the world’s top brands in technology and cybersecurity. Her broad experience, customer centricity, and successful track record makes her the perfect fit for Anomali,” said Ahmed Rubaie, CEO, Anomali. “We are very excited about Karen leading us through our next step of the journey in helping our valued customers and partners maximize the efficacy and efficiency of their security.”

Buffo has a long tenure of developing and executing leading marketing strategies, resulting in value for customers, partners, shareholders and employees. Prior to Anomali, Buffo was CMO of Symantec, a role Broadcom appointed her to after its acquisition of the company. While at Symantec, she defined and implemented its global marketing strategy across all activities to strengthen its brand and drive growth for the cybersecurity business.

Before Symantec, Oracle selected her to oversee global communications for the executive office. While in this role, she oversaw the development, implementation, and supervision of internal and external executive communications along with corporate thought leadership. Buffo is also a recognized industry keynote speaker, mentor, and contributor to the cyber security community.

“I am excited to join Anomali at a time when it is breaking growth records by helping commercial enterprise businesses and government agencies across the globe. Anomali’s unique innovation focused on the X in XDR to maximize telemetries correlated by intelligence enables customers and partners to detect trillions of events per second,” said Buffo. “I look forward to developing and amplifying the company’s brand to reach a wider range of global enterprises in need of solutions that efficiently and effectively identify and stop advanced adversaries.”