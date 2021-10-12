Help Net Security: XDR Report has been released

Help Net Security is launching a new series of reports aimed at helping CISOs choose the right solution and vendor to meet their organization’s cybersecurity needs.

The topic of this inaugural report is extended detection and response (XDR), an emerging technology that has been receiving a lot of buzz in the last few years.

What is XDR and what forms does it take? Our XDR report will make your abstract knowledge of the topic more concrete, as it contains:

An interview presenting the XDR Alliance

Articles featuring different vendors and their approach to XDR

A review of ReliaQuest GreyMatter

An overview of various XDR solutions’ UIs

A directory of notable players in the XDR market segment (both vendors and service providers)