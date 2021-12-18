BehavioSec announces partnership with leading enterprise technology providers

BehavioSec announced that its partner ecosystem – comprised of leading enterprise technology providers, including ForgeRock, NICE Actimize and Nuance Communications are providing more avenues for their end-users to leverage behavioral biometrics through their technology platforms to prevent fraud and safeguard a variety of industries.

Today’s announcement comes on the heels of BehavioSec making its technology more accessible than ever before by introducing four new editions of its proven behavioral biometrics platform that aim to bring a seamless, invisible layer of protection to digital identity challenges.

Additionally, AIFinTech100 recognized BehavioSec as a company transforming the financial services industry, further validating that BehavioSec is shaping industry standards and norms, improving fraud prevention success and the way we all live and engage online.

“BehavioSec offers a behavioral biometrics solution that provides a digital identity signal that is both high-fidelity and ubiquitous to the end user,” said Dr. Neil Costigan, BehavioSec CEO. “Our mission is to make our offering accessible to as many individuals and organizations as possible, and through partnerships such as the ones we are highlighting today we are able to broaden our reach, increasing customer satisfaction and the number of users and transactions safeguarded.”

Among BehavioSec partnerships are ForgeRock, NICE Actimize and Nuance Communications, all of which offer unique solutions with one common end goal – reduce fraud and lighten the burden on customers:

ForgeRock , a provider of access management solutions helping organizations manage digital identities for both their workforce and customers, offers its customers the ability to take advantage of BehavioSec’s capability via their acceptance into ForgeRock’s Trust Network, a technology ecosystem that gives access to a vast array of digital identity capabilities using the ForgeRock Identity Platform.

, a provider of access management solutions helping organizations manage digital identities for both their workforce and customers, offers its customers the ability to take advantage of BehavioSec’s capability via their acceptance into ForgeRock’s Trust Network, a technology ecosystem that gives access to a vast array of digital identity capabilities using the ForgeRock Identity Platform. NICE Actimize , a provider of financial crime, risk and compliance solutions for regional and global financial institutions, as well as government regulators, applies innovative technology to protect institutions and safeguard consumers’ and investors’ assets by identifying financial crime, preventing fraud and providing regulatory compliance. BehavioSec was named an inaugural member of Nice Actimize’s X-Sight Marketplace, the first financial crime and compliance ecosystem connecting you with data, applications, tools and service providers.

, a provider of financial crime, risk and compliance solutions for regional and global financial institutions, as well as government regulators, applies innovative technology to protect institutions and safeguard consumers’ and investors’ assets by identifying financial crime, preventing fraud and providing regulatory compliance. BehavioSec was named an inaugural member of Nice Actimize’s X-Sight Marketplace, the first financial crime and compliance ecosystem connecting you with data, applications, tools and service providers. Nuance Communications, a technology pioneer with market leadership in conversational AI and ambient intelligence, has chosen BehavioSec as the behavioral biometrics provider of choice to power the behavioral capabilities in its Gatekeeper offering, a cloud-native solution focused on helping customers in key industries such as financial services, telecom/service provider and retail address challenges with fraud across both the digital and voice channels. Serving as a Nuance partner, BehavioSec strengthens the organization’s ability to amplify people’s ability to help others. Nuance is a full-service partner trusted by 77 percent of U.S. hospitals and 85 percent of Fortune 100 companies worldwide, a company in which Microsoft announced its intent to acquire earlier this year.