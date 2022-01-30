Trent Fitz joins Zenoss as CMO

Zenoss announced Trent Fitz, a cybersecurity expert, as the company’s chief marketing officer.

Trent Fitz is a technology marketing professional with more than 20 years of experience leading global marketing, product strategy and business development at technology companies of all sizes. He leads the company’s global marketing team, responsible for brand management, sales pipeline acceleration, channel enablement and customer experience.

Fitz served as an executive consultant for Zenoss before joining as CMO. He has helped transform the company brand, elevated relationships with key enterprise customers and strategic partners, including Google, Amazon (AWS), Nutanix and ServiceNow, and expanded the sales pipeline by 40%. Under his leadership, Zenoss has been recognized in the Gartner Market Guide for AIOps Platforms, the Forrester Wave for AIOps Platforms, and the Gartner Market Guide for IT Infrastructure Monitoring.

“Trent has already excelled at Zenoss, epitomizing our core value of ‘customers for life,’ and I’m thrilled he has now joined our leadership team,” said Greg Stock, chairman and CEO of Zenoss. “He is a subject matter expert who can skillfully communicate our vision, culture and innovation to customers, partners and the industry.”

Prior to joining Zenoss, Fitz spent six years as an executive consultant for technology companies around the globe. Before that, he held executive positions at SailPoint, Trustwave and Mirage Networks. He holds a bachelor’s degree in computer engineering from the University of Oklahoma in Norman, Oklahoma.

“Zenoss has established itself as the market leader in AIOps and full-stack monitoring,” Fitz said. “I’m truly excited about the potential for significant growth, and I’m privileged to have the incredible opportunity to work alongside this talented leadership team as we serve our customers, partners, teammates and community.”

Zenoss Cloud is a SaaS-based intelligent IT operations management platform that collects all machine data, uniquely enabling the emergence of context for preventing service disruptions in complex, modern IT environments.