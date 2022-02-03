CoreStack collaborates with Maureen Data Systems to offer cloud governance for managed services

CoreStack announced a new partnership with Maureen Data Systems (MDS) to deliver appreciable cost savings in multi-cloud environments with the power of CoreStack’s NextGen FinOps solution.

As managed service providers are challenged to manage enterprises’ increasingly complex cloud demands, it is critical to control the costs through a versatile FinOps solution. CoreStack helps enterprises unleash the power of the cloud on their terms with its NextGen cloud governance fabric. Its proactive and preemptive cloud governance solution provides a 360-degree visibility across financial operations (FinOps), security operations (SecOps), and cloud operations (CloudOps) in an integrated single pane of glass.

This CoreStack’s FinOps solution enables granular visibility and continuous governance as part of MDS’ managed services to deliver continuous cost savings. CoreStack’s AI-powered, multi-cloud governance solution provides customers with transformational outcomes such as a 50% increase in cloud operational efficiencies, a 40% decrease in cloud costs, and a 100% compliance with security standards.

“CoreStack’s multi-cloud governance offerings united with MDS’ expertise in delivering powerful managed services capabilities is a compelling combination. We were looking for a modern AI-based approach to get visibility into resource utilization and understand cost drivers, insights, and anomalies,” said Mike Samoska, Chief Solutions Officer at MDS. “CoreStack’s proven solutions will help us achieve our mission to digitally transform business environments through optimized and managed cloud spend.”

“With the growing cloud demand and the resulting complexity, it is impossible to manage multi-customer projects at scale with siloed teams, processes, and manual efforts,” said Suren Singh, VP, Global Partnerships and Alliances at CoreStack. “Enterprises need to simplify, standardize, and automate. We are excited to partner with MDS and provide their customers with deeper cloud visibility, preventative governance, and automatic remediation in a single pane of glass.”