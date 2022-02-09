Trellix announces three executive leadership appointments

Trellix announced Michael Alicea as Chief Human Resource Officer, Tara Flanagan as General Counsel, and Adam Philpott as Chief Revenue Officer.

These appointments to the Executive Leadership Team represent our commitment to recruiting the best talent for the next phase of the Trellix journey.

“After observing the transformational performance Adam consistently delivered for the business, I am confident in his ability to build the right culture for the Trellix salesforce while continuing our growth in 2022,” said Bryan Palma, CEO, Trellix. “Michael, Tara and I are committed to structuring and building a best-in-class security team to enable us to fully realize our strategy of providing living security to all.”

Philpott, who most recently served as president of global sales at McAfee Enterprise and FireEye, will determine the company’s global sales strategy, as it embarks on its journey to ensure all organizations have security built into their DNA, with advanced detection, response and remediation at the core.

“Our customers’ digital platforms and the security threat landscape they face are growing more complex each day. Our fresh approach to cybersecurity harnesses expertise and the power of artificial intelligence to provide SecOps with the right insights and adaptable solutions to confidently remediate threats,” said Philpott.

Flanagan, recently served as vice president at McAfee’s legal department, and has held executive roles at Extreme Networks, Polycom and Cisco. She is a member of the Bars of California, the District of Columbia and Virginia.

Alicea joined from NielsenIQ where he was Chief People Officer. At Trellix, Alicea will lead all aspects of the company’s people and talent strategy. Alicea has been a recognized leader in creating strong, diverse and dynamic cultures which are the bedrock for helping people deliver their best performance for colleagues, customers, and partners.

“We have an incredibly skilled team dedicated to transforming the way organizations think about security. Trellix will continue to grow on that incredible legacy,” said Alicea.